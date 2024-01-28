Highlights Coventry City are performing well this season and aiming for promotion to the Premier League.

The team has made some key summer signings, but there is still room for improvement in midfield and the forward line.

Players like Cameron Brannagan, Devante Cole, and Macauley Langstaff could be good additions to enhance Coventry's chances of promotion.

Coventry City will hope this is the season they secure promotion to the Premier League.

The Sky Blues surprised many with how well they performed in the second half of last season to reach the top six.

Mark Robins’ men missed out on promotion in a harsh way, and it looked as though that had an effect on them for this campaign, as their season got off to a slow start.

But like last season, Coventry have hit a rich vein of form and again look on course for another strong second half of the season.

The position the Sky Blues find themselves in is a good one, but the aim will be to stay there, which might mean that one or two deals need to get over the line for them to be strong enough to stay in the top six.

Coventry brought in several new players throughout the summer, as the departures of Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres freed up money.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Summer Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Haji Wright Antalyaspor Permanent Ellis Simms Everton Permanent Liam Kitching Barnsley Permanent Milan van Ewijk Heerenveen Permanent Bobby Thomas Burnley Permanent Tatsuhiro Sakamoto KV Oostende Permanent Brad Collins Barnsley Permanent Jay Dasilva Bristol City Permanent Joel Latibeaudiere Swansea City Permanent Yasin Ayari Brighton Loan Luis Binks Bologna Loan

But despite the new arrivals in the summer, it could be said that there are still one or two places they could improve in for a successful campaign.

There's not long left in the winter window but here are three late-window deals they could turn their attention to...

1 Cameron Brannagan

Cameron Brannagan is probably a player that most Championship clubs have taken a look at as the midfielder has been an excellent performer in League One for some time now.

The 27-year-old has been with Oxford United since 2018 and he’s been a key player for the club in terms of goals and assists - more than 70 goal contributions in a little over 200 appearances.

The midfielder has performed really well and you wouldn't bet against him getting the chance to play in the second tier at some point soon but Coventry could look at making that happen this month.

The Sky Blues didn’t really replace Hamer in the summer and even though they have had players step up to the mark, they could still do with some fresh faces in that area.

Furthermore, with Ben Sheaf and Callum O’Hare both being linked with potential moves away, it could be that Coventry needs to find a suitable replacement quickly.

Brannagan would be a very good addition, as he can play deep in midfield as well as in a more advanced role, and he can add another dimension when it comes to goals and creativity to the side.

2 Devante Cole

As well as adding in the midfield area, Coventry would be silly not to look at strengthening their forward line.

The Sky Blues brought in Haji Wright and Ellis Simms in the summer, and while both have been on the scoresheet throughout the campaign, they haven’t been prolific.

Therefore, if Coventry are going to continue this march up the table and finish in the play-offs once again, then adding a new forward to their squad could be a timely welcome.

Devante Cole is a player who is in excellent form this season, as at the time of writing he has 16 goals in 27 league appearances, already beating his tally from last season.

The forward has been linked with Championship clubs already this month and while Coventry fans may not get excited about this option, he could be someone who gives them a welcome boost.

Cole is bang in form, and his ability to keep scoring goals could help Coventry with their goal for promotion and take some of the pressure off the other strikers.

3 Macauley Langstaff

Another forward the Sky Blues could look to sign in what remains of this transfer window is Notts County striker Macauley Langstaff.

It has already been reported that Langstaff is someone of interest to Coventry City, as well as many other clubs in the EFL.

The 26-year-old has been scoring goals for fun last season and this season, and even though he hasn’t played in the second tier before, he could be an excellent addition.

The attacking players Coventry already have, adding Langstaff to that mix would seriously improve their chances of promotion.

The forward is a proper goalscorer, and not only would Coventry be signing a top player, but they would also be preventing promotion rivals from adding him to their squad should they get a deal over the line.