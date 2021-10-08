Lang to leave? Wigan Athletic transfer scenarios that could materialise in the January window

Wigan have been looking up since the club was taken over and have now stormed to the top of the League One table as they look to battle back into the second tier.

The Latics were in dire straits having been placed into administration and relegated from the Championship following a points deduction. They then struggled in their first season back in the third but managed to stay afloat.

However, there was hope on the horizon. A new buyer took the reins at the DW Stadium and has let boss Leam Richardson invest in the side in a bid to get them back up a league.

It’s paid dividends so far, with the club now flying high and looking certain promotion contenders as the season draws on.

With the Latics playing well then and with the ability to splash the cash to bring in some solid EFL additions if they wish, they must have one eye towards the winter transfer window then.

There’ll be players currently plying their trade at the club that could have some teams sniffing around them in the new year, while Wigan themselves may fancy bring in some new recruits to help them see out the campaign and bag a promotion.

What then, could unfold in the transfer window?

Callum Lang stirring up some interest?

The 23-year old has spent the entirety of his career with the Latics and any fan of the club will have seen the player grow more and more with each passing season.

After several loan stints, the forward has broken into the first-team picture since the turn of the year and has thrived. With 35 games and 12 goals, he has been a man on fire and with age on his side and no signs of him slowing down, a team from higher up the leagues could decide to take a gamble on him.

Wigan would no doubt view him as an important player right now and wouldn’t be too keen to see him depart.

The DW Stadium side though now have extra wealth on their side – so if a fairly substantial offer came in, they could likely afford to bring in a suitable replacement with the funds at their disposal. If that is the case then, would they consider a bid from a Championship side if it came at the right price?

It’s one thing they may have to consider if Lang keeps his newfound form up.

Do Wigan need some first-team recruits or will they hunt for squad players?

In terms of Wigan’s recruitment, they’ve found themselves fairly stacked in most positions and able to compete with the best in the league, as proven by their current position.

They’re defensively solid and have conceded only seven in the league so far, so there isn’t much help required in that department unless there are a few injuries.

The same could be said for midfield, where Max Power is continuing to shine and they’ve even added Tom Bayliss to the team on loan. He was influential for Coventry and could step in and do a job if needed for the Latics and yet hasn’t even been required for them yet.

Up front, Charlie Wyke has even begun to find the net frequently to boot, meaning unless he is injured, they won’t need a recruit in that area.

In that respect then, their main focus may be keeping the bulk of the squad together or adding a few backup squad players to cope with any potential injuries that they may face as the season carries on.