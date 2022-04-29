Lang starts: The predicted Wigan Athletic XI to face Shrewsbury on Saturday

Wigan Athletic will be looking to win the League One title tomorrow when they head to Montgomery Waters Meadow to face Shrewsbury Town.

The Latics were seemingly set to secure promotion to the Championship earlier this week in their showdown with Portsmouth as goals from Will Keane and Callum Lang put them in control at Fratton Park.

However, Leam Richardson’s side collapsed in the second-half of this fixture as a brace from George Hirst and a late effort from Aiden O’Brien sealed a 3-2 win for Pompey.

Despite the fact that Wigan have now failed to win any of their last five league games, they are still in a healthy position when it comes to the race for a top-two finish as they will seal an immediate return to the second-tier if they avoid defeat on Saturday.

Ahead of this fixture, we have decided to take a look at how Wigan could line up in this fixture…

Having utilised the 3-4-1-2 formation on numerous occasions this season, Richardson is likely to stick with this particular system tomorrow.

Goalkeeper Ben Amos has claimed 15 clean-sheets in the third-tier during the current campaign and will be keen to add to this tally against Shrewsbury.

Joe Bennett will feature in the heart of defence alongside Jack Whatmough and Jason Kerr while Tom Pearce and Tendayi Darikwa will occupy the wing-back positions.

Jordan Cousins is expected to line up in central midfield alongside Tom Naylor who has provided seven direct goal contributions in 42 league appearances for Wigan this season.

Only die-hard Wigan Athletic supporters will get at least 20/25 on this higher or lower quiz

1 of 25 Is the DW Stadium's capacity higher or lower than 24,000? Higher Lower

Max Power will play in a more advanced central role behind Keane and Lang.

Lang has been a stand-out performer for Wigan in the third-tier and ought to be brimming with confidence heading into this fixture after finding the back of the net in the club’s meeting with Portsmouth earlier this week.

The 23-year-old has provided a total of 25 direct goal contributions in League One and will unquestionably fancy his chances of adding to this tally in his side’s showdown with Shrewsbury.

By producing another impressive attacking display on Saturday, Lang could potentially help his side win the third-tier title.