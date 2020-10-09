Landing Chris Hughton’s first transfer target could be bittersweet for Nottingham Forest: Opinion

A new era has begun at the City Ground with Chris Hughton replacing Sabri Lamouchi at the helm of Nottingham Forest earlier this week.

The 61-year-old coach’s credentials at this level are undeniable – two promotions and top-four finishes in his last four seasons in the Championship – and he’s certainly been quick to emphasise that getting to the Premier League is his primary aim.

Reports have indicated that his first transfer target is a man with even more experience securing promotion to the top flight than the new Reds boss himself, Fulham winger Anthony Knockaert – though the Frenchman’s arrival could prove bittersweet.

The 28-year-old has been promoted on three ocassions but appears to always find himself back in the Championship and Hughton is seemingly hopeful he’ll take the step down once again.

The pair have history and were arguably the two most influential figures when Brighton were promoted in 2016/17. Hughton, of course, the coach and Knockaert the key attacking threat – providing 15 goals and nine assists.

He joined Fulham last January, after arriving initially on loan in the summer, but couldn’t quite offer the same sort of spark at Craven Cottage but helped them get promoted all the same.

Landing a player of his ability and reuniting him with the coach he played perhaps the best football of his career under would be a strong move but it may also be bittersweet.

It’s been a dire start to the 2020/21 campaign for the Reds, who are winless through their first four Championship games and have found the net just once.

However, one of their brightest sparks in this gloomy few weeks has been academy graduate Alex Mighten. The 18-year-old has featured in all five of Forest’s games this season and been a source of excitement for Reds fans when, in all honesty, there hasn’t been a huge amount to cheer about.

With the ball at his feet, his pace and directness has been a joy to watch, while inside the box he has shown an eagerness and a hunger – with Dan Bentley’s supersave denying him his first career goal last weekend.

Knockaert’s arrival would likely mean the end of his run in the starting XI and given the plethora of options in the Forest squad could see his minutes with the first team diminished almost entirely. That would be a great shame.

A loan move would be the natural next step but even with newfound hope under Hughton sending out such a figure of excitement would be something of a dampner.

Success away from the club doesn’t always lead to chances either. Just ask Tyler Walker, who seemed like ideal cover for Lewis Grabban after firing in goals on loan at Lincoln City but was sold to Coventry City earlier this summer.

Knockaert’s arrival would be a statement of intent from Forest but you can’t help thinking that an up-and-coming star is going to suffer.