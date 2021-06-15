‘Lampard would be an obvious shout’ – Scott Parker set for Fulham exit – who should replace him? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Scott Parker is set to leave Fulham this week, according to the Telegraph.

The 40-year-old is said to be in talks to bring his tenure at Craven Cottage to an end, following relegation from the Premier League last season.

Parker guided Fulham to promotion from the Championship in 2019/20, and has won 37 out of 105 games in charge since taking the reins in February 2019.

According to the Telegraph, Parker is set to depart Fulham in the next few days, with AFC Bournemouth ready to offer him a quick route back into management.

Here, we discuss who would be the perfect replacement for Parker, as his departure from Craven Cottage edges closer…

Ben Wignall

Fulham have tried all kinds of different managers in recent years – experienced ones like Claudio Ranieri, potentially exciting ones such as Slavisa Jokanovic and the untested – see Scott Parker – so it’s hard to say which route they should go down.

What the Cottagers do have though is money and they could perhaps entice someone who may have their eye on a Premier League job to step down to the Championship.

Frank Lampard would be an obvious shout – Fulham and Chelsea are rivals but there’s not a mass hatred there and Lampard would probably relish trying to get a team into the top flight.

Eddie Howe will probably be waiting for a Premier League job so he can perhaps be forgotten about, whilst former Everton boss Marco Silva could be a wildcard shout.

However the ideal candidate is surely Chris Wilder, who looked set for West Brom until their owner got involved and vetoed the deal.

Wilder has promotion experience with Sheffield United and he would probably jump at the chance if offered the role at Craven Cottage – providing the Khans give him some transfer funds.

Phil Spencer

It seems that Scott Parker is set to move on but thankfully there are some great options out there at the moment.

Personally, I don’t think that they can look past Chris Wilder.

The former Sheffield United boss built the Blades up from nothing and saw them promoted to the Premier League by forging a strong culture within the club.

Players truly bought into Wilder’s philosophies and while the Blades were hugely effective under him, they were also very entertaining.

Fulham supporters love an entertaining brand of football and under Wilder they’d have a boss who could provide that while also bringing the steel needed to grind out results when the going gets tough.

Frankly I’m surprised that Wilder is still on the market and Fulham should do everything possible to get him into Craven Cottage.

20 facts about Fulham’s top five most expensive signings – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 André-Frank Zambo Anguissa signed from Lyon True False

Toby Wilding

They’ve surely got to be looking at Eddie Howe or Chris Wilder in my opinion.

Both of those managers have a proven record in picking clubs up from a move difficult position than Fulham currently find themselves in and taking them to the Premier League, which will surely be the aim for the Cottagers.

Indeed, given the quality of the squad they have available, and the fact that the funds they have from parachute payments mean that Fulham ought to be among the favourites for promotion next season, which could make them one of the few teams outside the top-flight capable of attracting one of these two.

Given the profile of both Howe and Wilder, appointing one of those two would also feel like something of a statement of intent from the club, which could go some way to lifting the mood of the Fulham fanbase after such a frustrating period, meaning these two would surely be worth looking into for those calling the shots at Craven Cottage.