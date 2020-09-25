David Prutton reveals prediction for Nottingham Forest’s trip to face Huddersfield

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has issued his prediction on Nottingham Forest’s trip to face Huddersfield Town this evening, suggesting that Sabri Lamouchi’s side will claim their first win of the season.

It’s been a tough start to the new campaign for the Reds, who have been handed defeats by both QPR and Cardiff City in the Championship and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Barnsley.

A trip to the John Smith’s Stadium to face a Huddersfield side that are winless themselves could be just the opportunity for Lamouchi’s men to claim their first win.

It will be interesting to see how the Frenchman sets up his side, having now signed 11 new players this window.

The summer has been a little quieter for the Terriers, with new boss Carlos Corberan adding just five new players.

The Spaniard is yet to claim a victory since leaving Marcelo Bielsa’s coaching staff at Leeds United to take charge at Huddersfield.

On the Sky Sports website, Prutton has predicted that his winless run will continue and suggested that the Reds will win 2-1 this evening.

He explained: “It has been a tough start for Huddersfield against two sides they wouldn’t be expected to beat, but there is already a slight worry about where the goals are going to come from for Carlos Corberan’s side this season.

“Nottingham Forest have also had a really poor start, and Sabri Lamouchi needs a result. Something has to give on Friday night, and I think Forest could get up and running.”

The Verdict

It’s hard to disagree with Prutton here.

As poor as Forest’s start to the season has been, the quality in their squad suggests that they should be able to overcome a Terriers side that still look like they’re establishing who they are under Corberan.

The pressure is really building on Lamouchi, particularly after the money the Reds have spent in the summer window, and a victory this evening would really get his side’s season back on track.