Ipswich Town

‘Lambert’s trying his hardest to go’ – These Ipswich fans react as team news for Oxford clash is confirmed

Published

2 hours ago

on

Ipswich Town face a big game in their season on Saturday afternoon, as they host Oxford United at Portman Road.

Following a run of just four wins in their last 14 league games, the Tractor Boys go into the game 11th in the League One table, five points off the play-offs, with the pressure building on manager Paul Lambert.

Oxford meanwhile, start the day eighth in the third-tier standings, having won nine of their last ten league games to put them within reach of the play-off places.

Perhaps with that in mind, Lambert has named an Ipswich side that shows seven changes from the one that played out a goalless draw with struggling Northampton in midweek, as Luke Chambers, Toto Nsiala, James Wilson, Teddy Bishop, Keanan Bennetts, Alan Judge and James Norwood, with Luke Matheson, Josh Harrop, and Freddie Sears dropping to the bench, while Luke Woolfenden, Mark McGuiness, Luke Thomas and the suspended Flynn Downes miss out completely.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Ipswich fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for that game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.


UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019.

