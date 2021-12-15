Lai Guochuan’s fresh stance on selling West Brom emerges

West Bromwich Albion owner Lai Guochuan still wants to sell the Baggies – but is prepared to wait a while longer in order to do so, according to Joseph Masi of the Express & Star.

And the Chinese businessman is even reportedly prepared to back head coach Valerien Ismael in the upcoming January transfer market in a bid to win promotion to the Premier League.

The Midlands club have been somewhat inconsistent over the last couple of months as they went on a run of four straight away defeats, but back-to-back wins over Coventry and Reading have pushed them closer to the top two of Fulham and Bournemouth.

Quiz: What club do these 20 ex-West Brom strikers play for now?

1 of 20 Saido Berahino Sheffield Wednesday Sunderland Charlton Athletic Ipswich Town

To the surprise of many though as Albion were preparing for their Friday night clash with Barnsley, Lai visited the club’s training ground in what was his first Baggies-related showing for three years – he has been watching from afar in China since 2018.

And following a meeting with Ismael about club matters, Masi believes that Lai is going to provide some more investment next month to bring in the players the Frenchman feels the club needs to get back to the top flight.

The Verdict

Lai’s belief that no-one is interested in purchasing the club right now may have forced him into a show of support financially for Ismael, as the Baggies will be a lot more attractive to buy as a Premier League outfit.

Whilst there has been a little stumble in recent months after 10-match unbeaten start to the Championship season, West Brom are still well-equipped to make a charge for the top two – especially with Fulham and Bournemouth stumbling recently.

Their depth though is scarce and Lai will need to provide some more investment to help Ismael – which he seems willing to do.

Maybe bringing in a new striker and strengthening some other positions will help the relationship between Albion’s once absent owner and the fans get a bit better – and promotion will certainly help that cause if Lai puts his money towards it.