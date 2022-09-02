Ladapo starts: The predicted Ipswich Town XI to face Accrington on Saturday

Ipswich Town will be aiming to regain their spot at the top of the League One table this weekend.

The Tractor Boys drew 2-2 with Barnsley last time out, which saw Portsmouth leapfrog them into top spot in the third tier.

But Kieran McKenna’s side will be targeting all three points on Saturday when they face Accrington Stanley away from home.

It has been an impressive side for the Suffolk club, earning 14 points from a possible 18.

Ipswich will want to take that positive form into September having had a busy closing few days of the summer transfer window.

Here is how we predict McKenna will line up his side for this weekend’s clash…

Given Ipswich’s fine start to the new season, it is unlikely that McKenna will make any changes to the side which drew against Barnsley last weekend unless there are any undisclosed injuries.

‘If it ain’t broke don’t fix it’ is an obvious mantra that can be taken from this squad at the moment, with the current side more than capable of getting a good result on Saturday.

There are no fresh injury concerns that have been made public, which means that there should be no concerns making an unchanged line-up.

It is unlikely that new signings Gassam Ahadme and Panutche Camara will be thrown straight into the starting team following their arrivals from Burton Albion and Plymouth Argyle respectively, but appearances from the bench could hand either player their debut against John Coleman’s side, who have drew their last three league encounters.