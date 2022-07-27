Ladapo starts: The early predicted Ipswich Town XI to face Bolton on Saturday

Ipswich Town will begin their quest for success in League One on Saturday when they host Bolton Wanderers at Portman Road.

After showing glimpses of promise at this level under the guidance of manager Kieran McKenna last season, the Blues will be determined to launch a push for promotion in the new term.

Having opted to bolster his squad this summer by signing Tyreece John-Jules, Greg Leigh, Freddie Ladapo, Marcus Harness, Dominic Ball and Leif Davis, it will be interesting to see who McKenna opts to select in this weekend’s fixture.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Ipswich could line up against Bolton…

When you consider that McKenna opted to deploy the 3-4-2-1 formation in Ipswich’s recent pre-season friendly with Millwall, he may decide to stick with this system for Saturday’s meeting with Bolton.

Goalkeeper Christian Walton is expected to start for Ipswich this weekend and will be aiming to claim a clean-sheet in this fixture.

Luke Woolfenden will be partnered in the heart of defence by Janoi Donacien and George Edmundson who averaged a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.99 in the third-tier last season.

Davis and Wes Burns, who was named in the Sky Bet League One Team of the Season in April, will occupy the wide roles for the Blues.

Sam Morsy meanwhile will be accompanied in central midfield by Lee Evans.

Evans has made a return to full fitness after missing the closing stages of the previous campaign due to a knee injury.

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Ipswich Town facts?

1 of 25 Ipswich signed Conor Chaplin from Plymouth Argyle Real Fake

Conor Chaplin and Marcus Harness will feature in advanced roles behind Freddie Ladapo who is set to lead the line for Ipswich.

Signed on a three-year-deal by Ipswich in May, Ladapo will be tasked with providing the firepower that the club will need to maintain a push for promotion this season.

During his career to date, the forward has managed to produce some impressive performances in the third-tier.

When you consider that Ladapo has managed to find the back of the net on 49 occasions at this level, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he marks his competitive debut for Ipswich with a goal on Saturday.