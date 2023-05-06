This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wigan Athletic's on-loan midfielder Christ Tiehi is attracting transfer interest ahead of the summer.

Tiehi joined the Latics on loan from Slovan Liberec in January, and he has established himself as a regular, making 20 appearances for the club so far but despite some impressive performances, Tiehi was unable to prevent their relegation to League One.

Interest in Christ Tiehi

Wigan are thought to have the option to make the move permanent in the summer, but as we exclusively revealed last month, Tiehi is on the radar of Premier League sides and clubs in Austria ahead of the transfer window.

It remains to be seen whether relegation will impact the situation and Tiehi is under contract with his parent club until summer 2024.

FLW's Wigan Athletic fan pundit Adam Pendlebury believes the Latics will be unable to bring Tiehi back in League One, but questioned whether he is ready for the step-up to the top flight.

"I think relegation ends Wigan's hopes of a permanent deal," Adam said.

"We're going to be cutting back anyway in terms of wage costs and transfer costs, so I don't think he's going to be on our radar.

"I've been fairly impressed with him, but he lacks consistency, still occasionally is naive, but there's definitely a raw talent there.

"I like how he receives the ball, and he seems comfortable in tight spaces, but sometimes he makes the wrong decisions.

"So on the basis of that, I don't think he's ready for the Premier League in any way, shape or form.

"I'm not saying it's something that he couldn't achieve in the future, but I think he'd need another season in the Championship to get a bit more experience, or I think he'd get badly found out in the Premier League."

Will Wigan Athletic re-sign Christ Tiehi?

It is difficult to disagree with Adam that a return for Tiehi seems unlikely.

The Latics would find it tough to convince Tiehi to turn down Premier League interest to drop down to the third tier, while there would be serious doubts over whether the club would be able to afford a deal after they failed to pay their players on time once again this month.

Tiehi has proven he is a player with a lot of potential with his displays since his arrival at the DW Stadium, but he would perhaps benefit from another year in the Championship, and it would be good for him to express himself in a more successful side.

Shaun Maloney would surely be keen to retain Tiehi, but the chances of return to Lancashire are remote at this point.