‘Lacking confidence’, ‘Needs dropping’ – These Reading FC fans react to 27-y/o’s recent display v Rotherham United

Reading got back to winning ways in the Championship on Saturday afternoon, as they ran out 1-0 winners over relegation-threatened Rotherham United.

Royals defender Michael Morrison scored the only goal of the game at the New York Stadium, as he prodded the ball home from close-range, after having his initial effort saved by Millers goalkeeper Viktor Johansson.

Reading came into the game in an inconsistent run of form, after being surprisingly beaten by Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park in their most recent fixture.

But they picked up an important three points at the weekend, which means they’re now three points clear of seventh-placed Barnsley in the Championship table.

Can you score full marks on this quiz about Reading's strikers?

1 of 22 Which of these strikers joined Reading first? Sam Baldock Yakou Meite Sone Aluko George Puscas

One player that struggled for Veljko Paunovic’s side on the day though was Lucas Joao. The forward made his 28th appearance of the season, but continued to struggle for confidence in front of goal.

The 27-year-old played the full 90 minutes, but missed a number of good opportunities to double Reading’s lead on the day, and he’ll be eager to add to his goal tally in the near future, starting with their match against Blackburn Rovers.

Plenty of the Madejski Stadium faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on Joao’s performance in the win over Rotherham United.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Lucas Joao really struggled today. Seems to be lacking confidence #readingfc — Sam 🌴 (@sam_utd) February 27, 2021

Joao is obviously a fantastic player but he looks very low on confidence at the moment #Readingfc — Harley (@harleylane1) February 27, 2021

Thank goodness for that. Good win but we need Meite back badly. Joao’s had a fantastic season but the last 3 games he’s been atrocious. Decent game from for the defence and Olise #readingfc — Lee Wyeth (@leewyeth) February 27, 2021

Ovie looks leggy. Joao looks shot to pieces. Semedo is out on his feet. HOW HAVE YOU NOT MADE ANY SUBS, PAUNO!? #readingfc — Anthony Kendrick (@AJKendrick) February 27, 2021

Joao seems so low on confidence at the moment. Couple goals and I’m sure he’ll be back #readingfc — Joel (@Jdh72Joel) February 27, 2021

Its hard to criticise a player who has done so well for us this season but Joao hasn’t been great recently #readingfc — Digger (@JB_Digger) February 27, 2021

Joao has been so off his usual game recently, think his confidence has gone. Need to give Puscas a bit of a run in the team #readingfc — Harrison Mitchell (@harrison1871rfc) February 27, 2021

Lucas joao is really lacking confidence atm #readingfc — Elliot🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@elliotbarton) February 27, 2021

Joao fluffs another chance – all the signs of a player without confidence. #readingfc — Andy (@Brownie1871) February 27, 2021