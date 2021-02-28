Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Lacking confidence’, ‘Needs dropping’ – These Reading FC fans react to 27-y/o’s recent display v Rotherham United

Reading got back to winning ways in the Championship on Saturday afternoon, as they ran out 1-0 winners over relegation-threatened Rotherham United. 

Royals defender Michael Morrison scored the only goal of the game at the New York Stadium, as he prodded the ball home from close-range, after having his initial effort saved by Millers goalkeeper Viktor Johansson.

Reading came into the game in an inconsistent run of form, after being surprisingly beaten by Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park in their most recent fixture.

But they picked up an important three points at the weekend, which means they’re now three points clear of seventh-placed Barnsley in the Championship table.

One player that struggled for Veljko Paunovic’s side on the day though was Lucas Joao. The forward made his 28th appearance of the season, but continued to struggle for confidence in front of goal.

The 27-year-old played the full 90 minutes, but missed a number of good opportunities to double Reading’s lead on the day, and he’ll be eager to add to his goal tally in the near future, starting with their match against Blackburn Rovers.

Plenty of the Madejski Stadium faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on Joao’s performance in the win over Rotherham United.

