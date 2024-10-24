Burnley lost a little ground in the race for the Championship title on Wednesday night when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Hull City.

That game saw the Clarets' four-match run of Championship clean sheets grind to a halt, but the bigger picture to the game throws up some serious questions around Burnley's approach to games and how they're electing to set up under Scott Parker.

As the old footballing proverb goes, "you don't change a winning team", but Parker disregarded that on Wednesday night and brought both Lucas Pires and Hannibal back into the side.

It was the latter's inclusion which was the most baffling, as it saw Josh Laurent - who was voted man of the match in their weekend win against Sheffield Wednesday - drop to the bench.

Coincidentally, it was Laurent coming on as a substitute for Hannibal which changed the game in Burnley's favour, and in truth they should've won the game when Jaidon Anthony missed from three yards with one of the last kicks of the game.

But that draw showed some glaring holes in Burnley's game, particularly in the first-half, which both Zian Flemming and Scott Parker admitted afterwards was below par.

For all their huff and puff, Burnley create very little

Speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire, Flemming described the first-half against Hull as "one to forget", and that's something the stats would back up.

Having just come out of the Premier League, Burnley shoulder the weight of expectation that they should dictate play in most of the games they play this season, and although they did that in spells against Hull, it was the Tigers who Fotmob suggest dominated the attacking stats.

Hull vs Burnley first-half stats as per Fotmob Stat Hull Burnley Possession 49% 51% Shots 8 6 Shots on target 2 2 xG 0.49 0.22 Shots inside the box 6 3 Touches in opposition box 16 7

It'll be those last two stats that concern Parker the most, as Burnley allowed Hull to waltz through them at ease in the opening 45 minutes, and given Burnley's success this season has been built on their defence, it is a little concerning.

Parker didn't hold back in his assessment of his side at the other end of the pitch either, claiming they "lacked quality" around the edge of the box.

There's certainly some weight to those claims too, as Burnley managed 94 passes in the Hull half, as opposed to Hull's 70 in the Burnley have before the break, but it's what they do in those dangerous areas that is proving most problematic for Parker.

Lacking quality has been a long-standing theme for Burnley

Burnley have fast earned a reputation for simply being a clinical side, and despite their lofty league position, they've only created a mere 15 big chances all season according to Fotmob - that's the joint-third lowest total in the division.

Not only that, the Clarets have a seasonal xG of 10.7 (22nd), average just 3.4 shots on target per match (21st) and have had just 202 touches in the opposition box all season (21st) according to Fotmob - stats which put them in line with relegation contenders, not promotion candidates.

Since scoring nine goals in their opening two league wins against Luton Town and Cardiff City, Burnley have only managed eight goals in the nine games prior, which highlights a huge deficiency which could de-rail their automatic promotion push.

Couple that lack of guile with the fact they don't currently have their first choice striker available in Lyle Foster, and a storm is brewing.

Fans are starting to voice their discontent at the brand of football, and with an average of less than a goal per game across their last eight league games, there's added emphasis on the defence to do its job.

Parker may have only claimed his side "lacked quality" against Hull, but the stats suggest it's a deep-rooted issue for the Clarets.