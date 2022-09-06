“Lack the financial muscle of some of the big hitters like Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich” – Bolton Wanderers fan pundit talks promotion chances

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bolton Wanderers have had a solid start to their League One campaign.

Looking to improve upon last year’s ninth placed finish, Ian Evatt’s side currently sit eighth in the standings at this early stage with 11 points on the board.

That leaves them just one point outside the play-off places at present and although it is extremely early in the season to do so, Bolton fans will surely be happy enough looking at the league table.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Bolton Wanderers fan pundit Oliver Jacques to assess the club’s promotion credentials and chances following their solid start to the season.

“I think we possibly lack the financial muscle of some of the big hitters like Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich, so definitely not automatics.” Oliver told FLW when assessing Bolton’s promotion hopes.

“But, I’d like to think we can sneak into that sixth spot.

“It just depends on how consistent we are and how lucky we are with injuries because we haven’t brought in that many players over the summer compared to other teams.

“I saw a stat and I think we’ve retained the most players from last season out of anyone in League One – that can be a positive or negative it depends on how you look at it.

“I think we’re in with a really good shout of creeping into the play-offs, it just depends on consistency and goals really.”

Bolton next face Cheltenham Town in League One action on Saturday afternoon.

Kick-off at ‘The Completely-Suzuki Stadium’ is scheduled for 3PM UK time.

The Verdict

Our fan pundit Oliver is spot on here.

Bolton likely won’t be able to compete for automatic promotion with Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich looking very strong, but, their aim should absolutely be to find their way into the play-offs.

The club were close in terms of position last season but ten points off in the end, if they can make up that gap, it will be a successful campaign at the University of Bolton Stadium.

With the club retaining a large number of the same players from last season, we know they are capable of reaching well into the top half, so it will be interesting to see whether or not Evatt can help his side make the small leap into the top six come the end of the season.