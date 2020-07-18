‘Lack of quality’ – Many Sheffield Wed fans experiencing familiar feeling after Fulham loss

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
An entertaining clash at Craven Cottage was played out on Saturday afternoon between Fulham and Sheffield Wednesday as the home side eventually ran out 5-3 winners in the Sky Bet Championship.

With both West Bromwich Albion and Brentford both losing before kick-off in west London, Fulham knew a win could see them turn up the wick ahead of a final day battle for second place in the league.

Wednesday, meanwhile, still have a potential points deduction over their heads and so getting a result here would have been more than helpful.

However, it was Fulham who emerged victorious, with them 3-0 up at half-time and cruising before the Owls offered a bit of resistance.

Two goals from Nuhiu and one from Murphy made things more interesting in the second half but, ultimately, the home side won out and Owls fans will remain nervous over the future of their club in terms of division.

Let’s take a look at some of what has been said on Twitter about the loss…


