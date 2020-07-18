‘Lack of quality’ – Many Sheffield Wed fans experiencing familiar feeling after Fulham loss

An entertaining clash at Craven Cottage was played out on Saturday afternoon between Fulham and Sheffield Wednesday as the home side eventually ran out 5-3 winners in the Sky Bet Championship.

With both West Bromwich Albion and Brentford both losing before kick-off in west London, Fulham knew a win could see them turn up the wick ahead of a final day battle for second place in the league.

Wednesday, meanwhile, still have a potential points deduction over their heads and so getting a result here would have been more than helpful.

However, it was Fulham who emerged victorious, with them 3-0 up at half-time and cruising before the Owls offered a bit of resistance.

Two goals from Nuhiu and one from Murphy made things more interesting in the second half but, ultimately, the home side won out and Owls fans will remain nervous over the future of their club in terms of division.

Let’s take a look at some of what has been said on Twitter about the loss…

Won the second half 2-3. Got to take positives lads 🙄😂 — Rimmell_ (@Rimmell_SWFC) July 18, 2020

That shows fight and desire but a lack of quality, which as far as I am aware, we all knew anyway. Rebuild and move forward lads — Æ (@_ae19_) July 18, 2020

I don’t know how to feel — Elliott Howson (@ElliottHowson) July 18, 2020

Monk be like, we scored 3 away from home can't fault the lads for their effort — Brent Stevens (@Brent_Stevens82) July 18, 2020

Amazing when you play 2 strikers we score 3, just really want monk out now — Chris (@ozzie18674) July 18, 2020

Our best player starts on the bench. Defence is a clown shoe. Wickham is a immobile plank unless its on his head. Harris has no end product. Lets hope we can scrape avoiding relegation and then sack 70% of the club and start fresh next year — ⚡The Gremlin⚡ (@FifaGremlin) July 18, 2020

Pathetic! — Jonathan David Bell (@JohnDBell1985) July 18, 2020

if we played like we had in the second half for the whole game, we would have had a chance — jess💓 (@JjessStone) July 18, 2020

Dunno about Murphy getting a start, think we should give Big Dave a go on Tuesday? — Graeme Walker (@GraemeWalker20) July 18, 2020