EFL pundit Sam Parkin has revealed that he believes that a lack of leadership among Watford's players has played a significant role in the club's inability to maintain a push for promotion this season.

The Hornets would have been hoping to fight for a top-two finish in the Championship following their relegation from the top-flight last year.

However, a lack of consistency has resulted in them now facing an uphill task to reach the play-offs later this year.

After parting ways with Rob Edwards and Slaven Bilic earlier this season, Watford recently decided to turn to Chris Wilder for inspiration.

The Hornets suffered a 1-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers in Wilder's first game in charge before securing a 3-0 victory over Birmingham City.

Watford were unable to back up this triumph with another win just before the international break as they were forced to settle for a point in their meeting with Wigan Athletic.

Set to face arch-rivals Luton Town this weekend, the Hornets know that they will need to secure a positive result at Kenilworth Road in order to stay in the hunt for a top-six finish as they are currently five points adrift of the play-offs places.

What has Parkin identified as one of Watford's key issues in the Championship this season?

Ahead of Saturday's game, Parkin has suggested that a lack of leadership at Vicarage Road has played a role in Watford's struggles.

Speaking on the latest episode of the What The EFL?! podcast, Parkin said: "Chris Wilder's got a job on his hands, he needs to get a bit of leadership in that side.

"Whether it comes from Cathcart, Sema maybe.

"But without Deeney obviously, Kabasele, Cleverley, Gosling, I see a lack of leadership in that Watford side.

"It's one of the problems really that has been magnified throughout this season."

The Verdict

Watford certainly need their players to step up to the mark at what is a crucial stage of the term as a failure to deliver the goods in the coming weeks will result in the club missing out on promotion.

While facing a Luton side who are currently flying under the guidance of Edwards is a daunting task, this game could prove to be a turning point for the Hornets if they claim a victory on their travels.

Will Chris Wilder be able to get the best out of Watford's players?

Wilder arrived at Vicarage Road with a point to prove following an unsuccessful spell in charge of Middlesbrough earlier this season.

Having previously got the best out of the players that he had at his disposal at Northampton Town and Sheffield United, the 55-year-old will be confident in his ability to guide the Hornets to a reasonable amount of success.

Providing that Watford seal all three points this weekend, they could potentially use the momentum gained from this triumph to their advantage over the course of the coming weeks.