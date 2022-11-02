“Lack of ideas” – Ben Mee highlights why Burnley failed to kick on in the Premier League

Former Burnley captain Ben Mee has suggested that the club failed to kick on in the Premier League due to a lack of investment and ideas.

The Clarets finished 18th in the table and were relegated to the Championship in 2021/22, which brought to an end a six-year spell in the top flight.

They had been under the threat of relegation in previous seasons but had shown a knack for turning things around in the latter stages of campaigns to secure survival.

Mee was one of a host of players that left Turf Moor in the summer and, speaking on Football Ramble’s The Drop In podcast, he offered his thoughts on why Burnley had failed to kick on and establish themselves in the Premier League.

He said: “There’s a bit of frustration there. We got away with it, I felt, in a couple of seasons. We hadn’t done as well as what we could’ve been doing and rallied towards the end of the season and stayed up.

“You can’t rely on doing that every season, you need to improve and move forward. We’d stood still a little bit for a little bit of time, I’d felt.”

He added: “There are a number of reasons – investment, lack of ideas, a lot of reasons. It was a frustrating time for three years, I felt like we got away with it a little bit.”

Mee joined Brentford after leaving the Clarets and has now established himself as a regular fixture in Thomas Frank’s side – helping the Bees to 11th after 13 games.

Burnley, meanwhile, are top of the Championship and could extend their lead with a win over Rotherham United this evening.

The Verdict

Mee’s frustration that his former club were unable to really kick on and properly establish themselves in the Premier League is clear from his appearance on the Drop In.

He’s well-placed to offer insight into why the Clarets were never really able to transition into a mid-table side and often found themselves scrapping it out near the bottom of the division.

The good news for supporters is that there seems to have been plenty of investment in the squad over the summer and Vincent Kompany has certainly brought new ideas.