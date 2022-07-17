La Liga side’s stance on deal for Blackburn Rovers man Ben Brereton Diaz becomes clearer

La Liga outfit Sevilla are unwilling to match Blackburn Rovers’ valuation of Ben Brereton Diaz this summer, according to a report from The Sun.

It is understood that whilst Blackburn will not let Brereton Diaz go for less than £20m in the current transfer window, Sevilla are only looking to offer the Championship side around half of this amount.

Rovers recently opted to extend the forward’s stay at Ewood Park for another year by triggering a clause in his contract.

A stand-out performer in the second-tier last season, the Chile international managed to illustrate that he is more than capable of thriving at this level.

In the 37 appearances that he made in the Championship during the previous campaign, Brereton Diaz managed to find the back of the net on 22 occasions whilst he also chipped in with three assists.

Despite the forward’s fantastic displays, Blackburn were unable to secure a place in the play-offs earlier this year as they struggled for consistency in the closing months of the term.

Sevilla are not the only Spanish side that are believed to be keen on a deal for Brereton Diaz as Valencia and Real Betis have been touted as potential suitors.

The forward is also attracting interest from the Premier League as Leeds United, Everton and AFC Bournemouth are keeping tabs on his current situation at Ewood Park.

The Verdict

If Sevilla do indeed only submit a bid of around £10m for Brereton Diaz in the coming weeks, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Blackburn opt to reject this particular offer.

Whereas Rovers will be able to bolster other areas of their squad by selling Brereton Diaz, there is no guarantee that they will be able to draft in a sufficient replacement for the 23-year-old this summer.

When you consider that Blackburn only won three of the nine league games that the forward missed last season, they could potentially struggle again in his absence if he moves on to pastures new before the end of the window.

Therefore, unless a club are willing to match their valuation, Rovers ought to consider keeping Brereton Diaz as he could help them make an incredibly encouraging start to the 2022/23 campaign.