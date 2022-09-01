European club consider late move for Norwich City star as transfer deadline looms

Norwich City are set to field further interest in full-back Max Aarons on transfer deadline day.

That is according to Sky Sports, via their transfer centre (09:52) which states that La Liga side Villareal are considering a late move for the 22-year-old.

The Spanish club signed Kiko Femenia from Watford earlier this summer but it now appears they are keen to bolster their options further by adding another of the Championship’s top full-backs.

This latest update comes after it emerged this morning that the club had rejected a fresh approach from Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach for Aarons.

That deal was said to be a loan with an option to buy, with Monchengladbach boss Daniel Farke, who formerly managed Aarons at Norwich City, keen on a reunion.

It is unclear at this stage whether Villareal’s potential move for Aarons would be a permanent one, or like Monchengladbach, a loan offer.

Interstingly, Football Insider have reported that Aarons has been given assurances by Norwich City that he will be allowed to leave the club this summer if a suitable offer for him arrives.

In the meantime he has been a regular for the Canaries this season, making nine appearances in all competitions so far.

The Verdict

It looks set to be a busy day for Norwich City.

Borussia Monchengladbach and Villareal are potentially going to put their resolve to keep Aarons to the test as the day goes on and if they were to sell at this late stage, you wonder whether they would be able to replace him before the deadline.

Either move would surely be attractive for Aarons, though.

Both would see him return to playing his football in what are considered two of Europe’s top leagues and, in fairness, it could be argued that this is where a player of Aarons’ abilities belongs.

The 22-year-old has shown previously that he is a class above the Championship and so if he were to remain at Norwich, he may feel his career is not progressing as it should be.