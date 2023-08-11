Derby County's pursuit to sign a new striker has been difficult, and it could continue to get even tougher with three weeks left of the transfer window.

Having had David McGoldrick at their disposal last season, with the former Republic of Ireland international finding the back of the net no fewer than 25 times in the 2022-23 campaign, the Rams were left with a big void to fill with his departure to boyhood club Notts County.

Which strikers have Derby County tried to sign this summer?

Conor Washington was signed from Rotherham United earlier on in the summer window, seeing manager Paul Warne re-unite with a player he signed for the Millers last year, and he's also made a move to try and bring towering Sheffield Wednesday attacker Michael Smith to Pride Park.

Smith is of course another player that Warne knows from his time in charge at the New York Stadium, but Wednesday turned down a loan offer for the 31-year-old.

Other experienced strikers have been linked with a move to County as well, with Jordan Rhodes one name touted whilst another is a name that some Derby fans do not see eye-to-eye with and that is Billy Sharp.

Sharp is an ex-Nottingham Forest player who admitted in 2021 that he did not like County fans due to comments that had been made by sections of their fanbase - despite that though it has been claimed that the club have been in talks to try and land the 37-year-old, according to Alan Nixon via Patreon.

Sharp is now a free agent after being informed by Sheffield United that his contract would not be being renewed following promotion to the Premier League, with the veteran forward scoring just the three times in all competitions last season in 45 appearances.

That was a big drop-off from his 15-goal haul in 42 outings the season prior, and the Blades made the difficult decision to part ways with a club icon.

It was claimed by The Telegraph in June that multiple Championship clubs were lining up offers for Sharp, but nothing has really transpired since then which has led to Derby entering talks - but it looks as though they are set to get gazumped by an unexpected arrival to the transfer battle.

Which club has entered the race for Billy Sharp?

According to Alan Nixon, Sharp could now be heading across the Atlantic Ocean and to the MLS to play against the likes of Lionel Messi as LA Galaxy have entered the running for his services.

The five-time MLS Cup winners is apparently due for contract talks with the Los Angeles-based outfit, and a move is expected to progress quickly and be finalised.

It will be the latest in a long string of blows for Derby and Warne as they look to add goals to their squad, with neither James Collins, Washington or Nathaniel Mendez-Laing firing on the opening day of the League One season last week against Wigan Athletic.

Warne will now have to move onto other targets as it looks as though Sharp is set to have one last day in the sun in the United States.