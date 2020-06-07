L1 vote update given that Coventry, Sunderland fans will be interested in

Sunderland and Coventry City will both be eager to hear what is going to happen to the League One season and it sounds like Tuesday is going to be the day where things begin to reveal themselves.

Whilst the Premier League and Championship are gearing up for their respective restarts and League Two has decided to end things, League One is caught in the middle of the two options, and still is yet to decide.

However, Alan Nixon has revealed that the course of action the division will follow will be revealed on Tuesday of this week, after speaking to a fan on Twitter:

The options are either carry on the season or end things with points per game and depending on your season outlook and financial position, you’ll be voting one way or the other in League One.

The Verdict

Thanks to the variety of budgets in the league, League One is seeing the most division of the four top leagues in the country over what to do next.

It appears as though a decision will be made as of Tuesday but with them so far behind the other leagues in terms of preparation, they’re beginning to cut it fine in terms of a cut-off date for the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

Let’s see what unfolds.