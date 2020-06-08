L1 season end hinted at with mixed news for Portsmouth, Sunderland

News broke on Sunday evening that the EFL has begun testing in League One and League Two but they have only been in contact with four clubs in each league, suggesting that both divisions are going to be curtailed.

League Two has already made its plans known for the end of the season and they are likely to just see the play-offs played out, with the four teams likely to be the ones that have been tested.

And, with League One appearing to follow suit in a quartet of clubs being looked at, it could well be the vote to curtail is set to prevail at Tuesday’s EGM meeting.

Indeed, Portsmouth, one of the sides in the League One play-offs right now, have since confirmed that they have been seeing tests carried out:

BREAKING: The EFL has begun testing at just 4 League One clubs! It appears the league is preparing for playoffs ahead of Tuesday’s EGM to decide the season. There were 2 positive tests from the Championship; 0 positives from League One; 1 positive from the 4 League Two clubs. pic.twitter.com/XwcdgsNy30 — Ollie Bayliss (@Ollie_Bayliss) June 7, 2020

📰 The EFL have announced results from the latest round of Covid-19 tests, with zero individuals from four League One clubs (including #Pompey) testing positive ⬇️https://t.co/7FzDMG2Cu9 — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) June 7, 2020

The Verdict

For clubs like Sunderland this is bad news as it could well mean they’re set for another season in League One now.

Obviously, for teams like Portsmouth it means they get their chance of going up via the play-offs and they’ll be happy about that but, given the close nature of the top of the division, there is going to be some very disappointed clubs if this is what transpires.