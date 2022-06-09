Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’ stance regarding current stake in Sunderland becomes clearer

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is currently satisfied with his 41% stake in the club and will not be looking to buy shares from Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven, according to Sky Sports News presenter Tom White.

Donald and Methven are currently looking to cut ties with the Black Cats following the club’s promotion to the Championship.

A recent report from The Athletic revealed that cryptocurrency group The Fans Together are currently aiming to reach a total agreement with the aforementioned duo over their combined 39% stake in Sunderland.

Uruguayan businessman Juan Sartori owns the remaining 20% stake.

It is understood that Donald and Methven are prepared to sell their shares in Sunderland for a combined figure of £11.7m.

Louis-Dreyfus became Sunderland’s majority shareholder in 2021 and recently released a statement in which he revealed that he is still committed to the club.

The Black Cats will be aiming to achieve a relative amount of success in the second-tier next season after winning the League One play-off final last month.

Making reference to Louis-Dreyfus’ stance on the current situation at the Stadium of Light, White has suggested that the 25-year-old is not looking to purchase more shares in the club.

Speaking to Roker Report, White said: “It’s my information from various sources that Kyril Louis-Dreyfus was never going to buy these [Donald and Methven’s] shares, sorry, not never that’s not fair, right now he wasn’t going to buy these shares.

“He’s happy with the amount of shares he’s got, remember that he’s got 41%, he’s got the controlling stake and he’s chairman, does he need an extra 39?

“He’s got Juan Sartori with 20% and it’s also my information that those two get on very well, those two work together.

“So if you add those two together, you’ve got 61% there, does Kyril Louis-Dreyfus really need to buy the other 39?

“So my information was that he wasn’t interested in the other 39%, at this stage anyway.”

Sunderland quiz: Does the Stadium of Light have a bigger or smaller capacity than these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 1. Portman Road (Ipswich) Bigger Smaller

The Verdict

Sunderland will be hoping that this particular situation concerning Donald and Methven is resolved relatively quickly as they will not want off-the-field matters to impact their preparation for the upcoming campaign.

Having finally secured a return to the Championship, the Black Cats will undoubtedly be keen to bolster their squad in the upcoming transfer window.

By providing manager Alex Neil with the funds that he needs to sign some fresh faces this summer, Louis-Dreyfus could play a role in helping Sunderland reach new heights.

Neil will be confident in his ability to guide the Black Cats to some positive results at this level as he previously led Norwich City to promotion to the top-flight in 2015.