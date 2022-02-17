Kyril Louis-Dreyfus speaks out following figure’s Sunderland departure

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has hailed Alan Ball as a “legend in the truest sense of the world” after it was announced today that he’d be departing after more than three decades involved with the club.

Ball first joined the Black Cats as a player in 1990 and would go on to make nearly 400 appearances for the North East club – helping the side win multiple trophies, scooping plenty of individual awards, and wearing the captain’s armband.

After hanging up his boots, the 57-year-old became an academy coach and twice served as caretaker manager.

In the past 10 years, he’s been a technical coach at the club as well as serving as an international development executive and club ambassador.

But Ball’s time at the Stadium of Light has come to an end, with Sunderland confirming his departure today.

Speaking in the announcement, Louis-Dreyfus did not hold back in his praise of the former midfielder.

He said: “Kevin is a Sunderland AFC legend in the truest sense of the word and he will always be welcome at the Stadium of Light.

“As a player, coach and ambassador, he has embodied the spirit of Sunderland and set an example to all of those around him, including players and staff.

“We thank him for his immense contribution and wish him well for the future.”

The Verdict

It’s no surprise to see the Sunderland owner heaping praise on a club legend such as Ball, who has served for the club in multiple capacities for the best part of 32 years.

He’s contributed so much to the North East, particularly in his time as a player and as part of the academy.

You feel there is more to this than first let on, however, and it’s going to be interesting to hear what Ball has to say.

For someone with this much popularity to leave at the moment, when there seems to be a disconnect growing between the fans and the ownership, is far from ideal.

