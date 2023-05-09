After a turbulent final day of the 2022-23 Championship season, the play-off semi-final fixtures have been locked in, and if you were predicting the four teams a number of weeks ago, not many would have selected Sunderland to be in there.

The Black Cats have at times been in the top six this season, but sitting in 12th position in mid-March and with only one fit out-and-out striker, coupled with defensive injuries as well, it looked as though their season would fade out following four defeats in their previous five matches.

A run of nine matches unbeaten to end the campaign though and the Wearsiders snuck into the final spot on Monday when they hammered Preston North End 3-0 at Deepdale, with a second half salvo - coupled with Millwall's collapse against Blackburn Rovers at The Den - enough to finish in sixth spot in their first season back in the Championship in four years.

They have now set up a two-legged affair against third-placed Luton Town for the right to face either Middlesbrough or Coventry City at Wembley, and one man they certainly have a lot to thank for is owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

The young French businessman has definitely has questions to answer since his arrival at the club in 2021, but his overhaul of how things work behind the scenes and a new recruitment strategy has paid dividends, and it could get even better by the end of the month if they secure a return to the Premier League.

What has Kyril Louis-Dreyfus said ahead of Sunderland's clash with Luton?

Dreyfus rarely gives public interviews, but he is active enough on social media and posted a short message on Monday evening onto his Instagram story following the club's success in Lancashire and for reaching the top six.

Dreyfus has said that the club will keep on fighting until the very end and has also praised the supporters for their continued support over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

How are Sunderland going to fare in the play-offs?

Having gone nine matches unbeaten to end the regular season, Sunderland definitely have momentum on their side - Luton though are on a longer streak without losing at 14 games, so it'll be tough to turn their strong defence over in two legs.

You cannot overlook the Black Cats though thanks to the creativity they have, with Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard, Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts giving them real flair in the final third and when all four were on the pitch at the same time against PNE they were effective.

Backed by what should be a sell-out home crowd in the first leg at the Stadium of Light this coming weekend, Sunderland could take an advantage to Kenilworth Road and if they do, then they have a big chance of returning to Wembley 12 months after they were last there.