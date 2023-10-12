Sunderland's rise back up the English football ranks has been impressive to say the very least in the previous 18 months, having turned themselves from a faltering League One club to a prospering Championship outfit with a real vision.

The start of the comeback story appears to have started in 2021 when Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, a young French tycoon, acquired a stake in the Black Cats, and by the summer of 2022 when they were back in the second tier after four years away, he increased his share to become the majority and controlling owner.

Louis-Dreyfus now owns 64 per cent of the Wearside club and since he has been in sole control, there has been a clear aim to recruit talented young players who can be developed and sold on for profit.

And as the club continues to develop both on and off the pitch, Sunderland have made an important appointment to their Board of Directors.

It has been announced that Leo Pearlman, a lifelong fan of the club, has been named as a Non-Executive Director, joining chairman Louis-Dreyfus as well as Steve Davidson, Juan Sartori, Sky Sports presenter David Jones and Igor Levin among many others.

Who is Leo Pearlman?

A lifelong Sunderland fan, Pearlman is perhaps best known for helping to produce the Sunderland 'Til I Die documentary which was broadcast on Netflix.

Pearlman is a managing partner of Fulwell 73, the production company that made the documentary possible, and was a founder member of the group in 2005 - a group which James Corden became involved with in 2017.

The production company was named after The Fulwell End at Sunderland's former home of Roker Park before their move to the Stadium of Light, and in 2017 the Fulwell 73 owners were keen on buying Ellis Short out of his ownership stake at the Black Cats - although the move never arose.

A producer of big hits such as One Direction: This Is Us and The Class of 92, Pearlman is a remarkably successful creator and businessman, which is presumably why the club were keen to get his expertise on board.

Speaking following his appointment to the Board, Pearlman said, via the club's official website: “Kyril and his team have done a quite remarkable job of turning our Club’s fortunes around in an incredibly short space of time.

"They have once again made us a Club one can be proud to support, a Club with a clear vision and a bright future, and a Club heading in only one direction.

"The City of Sunderland and SAFC are inextricably linked - when one thrives the other benefits and when both thrive, there's no stopping us.

"I am incredibly excited at being given the opportunity to help contribute to that future and intend to do all I can to deliver on our unlimited potential.”

What has Kyril Louis-Dreyfus said about Leo Pearlman's appointment?

Despite not making many public appearances or announcements, Sunderland owner Louis-Dreyfus has welcomed Pearlman on board at the Stadium of Light following the revelation of his appointment.

“Leo is a lifelong supporter of the Club and someone we have closely worked with on a range projects throughout the past two-and-a-half years," Louis-Dreyfus said via the official website.

"His immense passion for Sunderland AFC and the City of Sunderland makes him a natural fit within our organisation and we are delighted to welcome him to our Board of Directors, as we continue to develop and grow on and off the pitch.”