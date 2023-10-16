Highlights Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus consulted former owner Bob Murray about Tony Mowbray before appointing him as manager, showing a willingness to listen to those with experience and knowledge of the club.

Mowbray's appointment has been proven successful with the Black Cats finishing in the top six last season.

Louis-Dreyfus's decision to confide in Murray was the right move, with the latter clearly wanting the best for the club.

Former Sunderland chairman Bob Murray has revealed that Kyril Louis-Dreyfus spoke to him about Tony Mowbray before his appointment, revealing this to the PA News Agency (via Chronicle Live).

Mowbray was appointed back in August last year following Alex Neil's shock departure to Stoke City, with that decision being questioned by some.

Neil had guided the Black Cats to promotion from League One, something many others including predecessor Lee Johnson couldn't do, so there was a bit of a concern that they would really miss the Scotsman.

His departure also came during the early stages of the season and that wasn't ideal for a side that had only just been promoted from the third tier at the time and needed stability to give themselves the best chance of success.

However, Mowbray was appointed a matter of days after Neil's departure, with owner Louis-Dreyfus moving quickly to secure his man.

How has Tony Mowbray done at Sunderland?

Mowbray had been out of work since his departure from Blackburn Rovers in the summer of 2022, with the Lancashire side's decision not to tie him down to a new deal being seen as very harsh by some considering he had made the club promotion competitors.

It was unclear whether he was going to replicate that success at the Stadium of Light - but he managed to with the Black Cats finishing in the top six at the end of last term under his stewardship.

They were able to do this despite the fact they had a very limited number of forwards at their disposal during the second half of the campaign, with Mowbray finding a way of squeezing the best out of his players with the limited tools he had at his disposal.

With Jack Clarke, Patrick Roberts and Amad Diallo all thriving under his stewardship, they were unlucky not to secure a place in the play-off final, being beaten by a Luton Town side that would go on to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Who did Kyril Louis-Dreyfus speak to before Tony Mowbray's Sunderland appointment?

The Black Cats have made a strong start to this campaign too - and the fanbase still sees him as the man to take their team forward.

The decision to appoint him was clearly the right one from Louis-Dreyfus. And former Black Cats owner Murray has revealed the club's current owner spoke to him about Mowbray before the 59-year-old's appointment.

Murray said: "I'm very supportive of Tony (Mowbray), I think he's the perfect manager for the club at this stage of its rebirth.

"Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis Dreyfus is a trustee here (at the Foundation of Light) and we talk now and then.

"He asked me what I thought of Tony before he got the job which was nice to be done."

Was Kyril Louis-Dreyfus right to confide in Sir Bob Murray?

Considering the experience that Murray has, Louis-Dreyfus was right to confide in Murray.

And this has turned out to be an excellent appointment in the end, with Murray clearly giving a positive review of Mowbray before this appointment was right.

Louis-Dreyfus has shown a willingness to listen to others and clearly values former key figures at the Stadium of Light, so it was a great move from the Black Cats' owner to speak to Murray.

It's good to get advice from others at times so better decisions can be made.

And Louis-Dreyfus is getting advice from the right people instead of agents and those who may not have the best intentions for the club.