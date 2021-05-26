Kyril Louis-Dreyfus provides significant Sunderland managerial update

Sunderland chairman and majority shareholder Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has given the club’s manager Lee Johnson his backing for next season during a recent interview with talkSPORT.

The Sunderland boss has been the subject of intense speculation over his future at the Stadium of Light in recent days after seeing his side lose to Lincoln City in the Sky Bet League One play-offs.

As exclusively reported by Football League World in recent days, the North East outfit had been considering whether to dispense of the former Bristol City man after the club’s recent shortcomings.

However it now appears that his future is safe for now, with Louis-Dreyfus stating the following on the situation:

“Lee Johnson was a long-term appointment from the start.

“We all knew that regardless of the outcome of this season, he will be with us for next season.

“He is the right man to lead us to promotion hopefully in this forthcoming season.”

The 39-year-old only arrived as the club’s new manager back in December of last year as Phil Parkinson’s successor and already has a Papa John’s Trophy title to his name after seeing his side overcome Tranmere Rovers at Wembley Stadium back in March thanks to a goal from Lynden Gooch.

It now appears that the experienced Football League boss will be staying at the Stadium of Light for the time being at least as the club bids to reach the Championship at the fourth attempt.

The Verdict

This is a big public vote of confidence for Johnson and he can now go about planning for next season without the worry of speculation hanging over his head.

I personally feel it would have been very harsh if Sunderland had dispensed of him as this isn’t really his team just yet.

Once he has the opportunity to bring in and dispense of certain players, we’ll really start to see the potential on offer with him in charge of the Black Cats.

However, make no mistake, if promotion isn’t achieved next year, he will almost certainly be out the door at a club that is consistently weighed down by it’s heady expectations.