Sunderland's fans are set to meet up with owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus in a bid to get answers after an area of the Stadium of Light was painted in Newcastle's black and white colours ahead of the FA Cup derby defeat earlier this month.

The Black Cats were drawn at home against their bitter rivals in what would be the first derby clash for six years following Sunderland's relegation from the Premier League, and whilst there was an obvious talent discrepancy on the pitch, a valiant performance from the players was well received by the Stadium of Light faithful despite falling to a 3-0 loss.

But it was matters off the pitch before the game that had angered the Sunderland crowd, with somewhat of an over-welcome being given to their Champions League arch-enemies, with season ticket holders being moved to accommodate their arrival, alongside the painting of the bar in rival colours. And reports state that owner Louis-Dreyfus will face the music as he aims to ease relations with understandably confused fans.

Sunderland's fans have been left annoyed by changes against Newcastle

A picture was posted by James Copley on Twitter, highlighting a change in the decoration of the 'Black Cats Bar' at the Stadium of Light. Normally, the bar area was decorated with slogans proudly featuring red and white colours, alongside labels of famous chants and localised sayings of years gone by throughout the Black Cats' illustrative history. But for the FA Cup tie against their neighbours, this area of the stadium was bizarrely changed to black and white to accommodate the visit of their bitter rivals.

Historically, Newcastle and Sunderland fans share similar slogans with Sunderland's being 'Ha'way the Lads', whilst Newcastle's reads slightly differently with a 'Howay the Lads'. But fans were outraged when the bar was changed from Sunderland's to Newcastle's version - and with other changes abound, it led Louis-Dreyfus to call a conference with supporters' groups.

Why Kyril Louis-Dreyfus will be in attendance

A report from the Sunderland Echo suggests that Louis-Dreyfus will meet with Sunderland supporters later this week in a bid to reconcile and rebuild fan relationships after their controversial idea.

The owner issued an apology on social media earlier in the week after the Black Cats Bar was given a huge touch of black and white paint ahead of the game, claiming that he was ‘hurt and disgusted’ by the images he had seen.

One Sunderland supporters’ group, ‘The Red and White Army’, criticised the club for their lack of communication on that decision and announced that they will be attending a supporter collective on Thursday, January 18 with club chiefs - with other groups such as the Senior Supporter Association and the SAFC Supporters Liaison also projected to be in attendance.

Without doubt, the young owner will be grilled on the process of changing the Black Cats Bar and also on what they knew of the arrangement prior to Louis-Dreyfus’ statement where he claimed he was ‘hurt and disgusted’.

What supporters’ groups have said

The Red and White Army stated on their social media channels: "RAWA has received confirmation that the supporter collective meeting will be on 18th January and that Kyril Louis-Dreyfus will be attending. Thanks to everyone who attended our membership meeting last night. Lots of very well put points that we will be raising at the meeting."

Furthermore, there are also likely to be talking points on the decision to sack Tony Mowbray and replace him with Michael Beale, according to the report.

Michael Beale vs Tony Mowbray - Sunderland managerial record Games Win % Michael Beale 6 33.33 Tony Mowbray 65 40.00

Mowbray's sacking did not go down well on Wearside and whilst Beale's results have slightly picked up since he joined the club despite losses to Coventry, Newcastle and Ipswich, fans will demand to know why such an appointment took place with Sunderland doing so well in the second-tier table.