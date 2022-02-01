Kyril Louis-Dreyfus offers update into Sunderland managerial search

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has admitted he has been ‘overwhelmed’ with applicants from all over the world for the vacant managerial job at the Black Cats.

The 25-year-old French tycoon purchased the Wearside club just under a year ago and he has made his first major managerial decision by choosing to part company with Lee Johnson at the weekend.

Johnson was appointed in December 2020 at the Stadium of Light, which was a time where Louis-Dreyfus’ potential takeover of the club was still in its infancy.

And despite being second in the League One table going into their fixture with Bolton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon – which they ended up losing humiliatingly 6-0 – Johnson has paid the price for inconsistent performances by losing his job.

There was expected to be major interest in the vacancy with the likes of Neil Lennon, Paul Cook and Grant McCann already being linked with the post, but the immediate focus on the club was transfer deadline day, where they added Jermain Defoe and Jay Matete to their squad.

Now though a new head coach needs to be added and Louis-Dreyfus has confirmed that the search is definitely underway.

“Yesterday was the last day of the transfer window so we prioritised getting those last two signings that we made, but the process has definitely started since early this morning,” Dreyfus told talkSPORT, per the Sunderland Echo.

“We’ll give it the time it takes to get the right candidate.

“We’re working on it and speaking to many people. We’ve had huge interest from all over the world, every country to be honest.

“We were overwhelmed, and we’ll now run a diligent process.” The Verdict It doesn’t appear like there is an appointment imminent with the hierarchy at the Stadium of Light wanting to consider all options very carefully. This is a very important time for the club as after nearly four years in the third tier of English football, Sunderland need to be back in the Championship as soon as possible. They’ve been up there in the promotion race all season but they have shown signs of weakness at times, including thumpings on the road to Rotherham, Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday and now Bolton. With the size of the club they could easily attract a significant name for League One but they could go down the untested coach route much like Ipswich have with Kieran McKenna – it’s certainly going to be an interesting few weeks to see who comes out on top in the race to become the new manager that’s for sure.