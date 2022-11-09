Kyril Louis-Dreyfus namedrops Bayern Munich as Sunderland owner casts eyes over future

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has outlined the way that German clubs are run, and particularly Bayern Munich, are an inspiration to his practice at Sunderland, whilst in conversation with Chronicle Live.

The Black Cats have enjoyed returning to the Championship and are looking to eliminate any talk of relegation, an objective they are making excellent progress towards achieving.

The Wearside club are certainly moving in a positive direction under the 25-year-old’s stewardship, with the Frenchman overseeing steady progress.

Speaking to the Chronicle Live about the German clubs being an inspiration, the Sunderland owner said: “Squad value is higher than it was six months ago.

“Six months ago it was higher than twelve months ago. Hopefully it’s even higher in six months’ time. Categorically, we only recruit if there is a strong willingness to come to Sunderland and move to the area. We’ve stopped signing players who you have to overpay and convince to come here.

“Look at Derby County. They were in the play-off final, 90 mins away from the Premier League and 18 months later they’re in administration.

Quiz: Which British club did Sunderland sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 Lee Burge? Coventry Ipswich Portsmouth MK Dons

“That’s a risk none of us are willing to take. Bayern Munich and the German clubs in general are an inspiration in terms of how they’re ran.

“It’s important to remember where the club has been in the recent past. There are huge things to do before I consider it to be ready for the Premier League.”

The verdict

Sunderland have made excellent progress in recent seasons, both on the pitch and from an off-the-field perspective too.

As the Black Cats owner goes on to say, squad value is creeping up as the squad prove themselves in the Championship, with it being interesting to see if they will entertain any possible bids when January comes around.

Sunderland’s recent recruitment has been exciting, and whilst they have long been an attractive club to arrive at, that has of course stepped up a level now they are back in the second tier.

The German clubs are certainly exemplary when it comes to a sustainability perspective, with Bayern Munich certainly leading the way.