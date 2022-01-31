Kyril Louis-Dreyfus makes admission after Sunderland managerial decision

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has told stated that the club felt immediate change was needed after they yesterday chose to sack Lee Johnson as manager.

The former Bristol City man was jettisoned from his position at the Stadium of Light just one day after seeing his side lose 6-0 away to Bolton Wanderers in Sky Bet League One.

Johnson leaves his side sat in third place, with the Black Cats still very much in the race for automatic promotion with roughly 60 points still to play for in the third tier.

However the decision has now been taken by the North East outfit, with Dreyfus stating the following as he explained the move that had been made by him and the hierarchy:

“I would like to thank Lee for his commitment and endeavour over the past 14 months.

“We regret that we have had to take this decision, but felt immediate change was needed. We firmly believe that this is in the best interests of Sunderland AFC as we strive to earn promotion this season.”

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Sunderland players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Did ex-Sunderland player Lee Cattermole ever get a red card during his time at the club? Yes No

During his time with the club, Johnson lifted the Papa John’s Trophy and saw his side lose in the semi-finals of the play-offs last season as he failed to get them promoted back to the Championship.

Sunderland will now be looking for their fourth permanent manager since suffering relegation from the second tier back in 2018.

The Verdict

It feels like a very knee jerk and questionable decision from Sunderland as the move came after they had lost one game by a large margin.

Therefore it can only be assumed that this has been on the cards for weeks, with Johnson having largely performed well in the role.

There is however an argument to be made that he should have gone last season when they missed out on promotion, but he was given a stay of execution.

Not many people expected this to happen, so it will be interesting to see who the Black Cats turn to next.