Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus took to social media to react after his side's 2-1 win over Luton Town at the Stadium of Light in their Championship play-off semi-final first leg.

The Hatters took the lead in the 11th minute when Elijah Adebayo finished from the rebound after Anthony Patterson's superb save from Alfie Doughty, but the Black Cats responded well and equalised in the 39th minute through Amad Diallo's stunning curling strike.

In a dominant second half performance from the hosts, Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke both went close before they eventually took the lead in the 75th minute when Trai Hume headed home Clarke's cross. Clarke made an important block late on to deny the visitors, but Tony Mowbray's side held on, and they will take a narrow advantage to Kenilworth Road for the second leg on Tuesday night.

Mowbray was delighted with his side's performance and believes they fully deserved the victory.

"I thought we started really brightly before the goal, and we talked about trying to get the crowd engaged in the game - they were here to try to see the team win a football match and try to get to a Wembley final," Mowbray told the BBC.

"The team started really brightly, then they got the goal, but as you've seen this team don't give in, and they get stronger and stronger.

"We warranted the win, we had a lot of opportunities. It's great when a plan comes together. I thought we competed really well, we've talked about the youngest team in the league and the lack of physicality, but we competed really well all over the pitch, the fans rose to that, and we were like snarling dogs at times in midfield."

However, the Black Cats have further injury concerns ahead of the second leg after Roberts and Alex Pritchard were both forced off with knocks, while they were dealt a blow prior to the game with Dennis Cirkin joining their lengthy defensive injury list.

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus reacts to Sunderland win

Louis-Dreyfus shared a message with Sunderland fans after the match, thanking them for their home support throughout the season and praising his side's never give up attitude.

"Thank you for your support this season - the Stadium of Light was incredible today and our players and staff also deserve a special mention for their hard work behind the scenes throughout the year," Louis-Dreyfus wrote on social media, quoted via the Sunderland Echo.

"We have a long way to go and Tuesday's match will be tough, but I know the team will give everything #TilTheEnd."

Will Sunderland reach the play-off final?

The Black Cats have given themselves an excellent chance of reaching Wembley.

It will be a tough test at Kenilworth Road, but it is crucial they go into the game with an advantage and with attacking threats such as Diallo, Roberts, Clarke and Pritchard at their disposal, it would be no surprise to see them score again.

Louis-Dreyfus is right to highlight his side's resilience as they continue to deliver results despite the significant adversity they have faced, beating the Hatters despite having no fit senior centre-backs, while captain Corry Evans and star striker Ross Stewart have missed large portions of the season.

Mowbray will desperately be hoping Roberts and Pritchard are fit for the second leg and if the pair are available, his side will be favourites to progress to the final.