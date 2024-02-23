Highlights Spurs and Chelsea want to sign Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters.

The 26-year-old defender showed versatility in the Premier League, attracting both clubs.

Walker-Peters should stay with Southampton if they get promoted to maintain playing time and value.

Premier League rivals, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, are set to battle it out in the summer in an attempt to sign Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters in a deal worth potentially £30 million.

The Saints are hoping that they will end up in the same league as Spurs and Chelsea next season, but the two London-based clubs are both looking at one of Southampton's top players.

Spurs and Chelsea want to sign Kyle Walker-Peters

It has been revealed by journalist Graeme Bailey that Ange Postecoglu's team making a move for their former player cannot be ruled out, and that Mauricio Pochettino's side have also looked at a move for the full-back.

Speaking to Spurs News, Bailey said: "My understanding is they [Spurs] are looking for someone who can possibly play both sides, not Diego Dalot but someone of that ilk.

"I wouldn’t necessarily rule it out," said the journalist when asked about whether Tottenham would make a move for the 26-year-old. He added: "Walker-Peters is someone who Chelsea have looked at as well."

Spurs sold Walker-Peters to the Saints in the summer of 2020 for £12 million, according to Sky Sports. Part of the deal was that Tottenham had a £30 million buy-back clause, which would make a summer move for the Southampton player much easier for them than it would be for Chelsea.

Kyle Walker-Peters' Premier League record

Walker-Peters made his debut for Spurs at the start of the 2017/18 season, but he only started to get consistent minutes in the top flight of English football once he made the permanent switch to the Hampshire-based side.

The 26-year-old has been primarily used as a right-back since Russell Martin took over at St. Mary's, but the versatility that he showed in the Premier League - being able to play on both flanks of the defence - would make him a very valuable asset, and, as Bailey said, that's the type of player that Spurs are looking for.

Kyle-Walker Peters' Premier League record Games played 115 Starts 105 Goals 2 Assists 9 Clean sheets 22 Average Sofascore rating 6.87 Stats from Sofascore

Walker-Peters should stick with Southampton if they win promotion

It's all well and good having these big Premier League sides flutter their eyelashes at you, and the prospect of playing in European competitions. But, realistically, chances are going to be hard to come by for the full-back at either Chelsea or Spurs. Neither of the two teams is particularly lacking in that area of the pitch, and he would go back to being used as a bench utility player; he's way above that level.

The record of Championship clubs coming up and doing well has taken a fair beating this season thanks to Burnley, Sheffield United, and Luton Town, but none of those clubs have the recent history of being in the Premier League like Southampton do. They should be much more likely to go up and stay up.

Related Southampton v Millwall: Latest team news ft Flynn Downes, Ché Adams and Michael Obafemi Neil Harris faces a daunting task in his first game back as Millwall boss as they travel to promotion-chasing Southampton

The manager has sorted out their early season issues of having a leaky defence. Even during those tougher times, Walker-Peters was still performing at a top level.

There is the argument that more things go into making a decision like this, from the 26-year-old's perspective, than just game time. He would almost certainly be on more money at either Spurs or Chelsea, but those two clubs, in particular, don't feel like the right move for him, especially if he ends up in the top flight with Southampton next season.