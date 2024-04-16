Kyle Walker-Peters is hoping that West Ham United loanee Flynn Downes is with Southampton for the 2024/25 season, having impressed during his temporary spell with the Saints.

Despite a body-blow of a defeat to Ipswich Town just a few games ago, that appeared to have ended their automatic promotion hopes, Russell Martin's men still have a decent chance of sneaking into the top two.

They have at least one game in hand on all the teams above them, and they still have to play both Leicester City and Leeds United. The latter of those two fixtures falls on the final day of the season.

Championship Table (As it stands April 16th) Team P GD Pts 1 Ipswich Town 43 32 89 2 Leicester City 42 41 88 3 Leeds United 43 42 87 4 Southampton 41 27 81

Their chances of finishing in one of the automatic promotion spots would have been close to naught had they not beat Watford at the weekend. A hot start saw Will Smallbone find the back of the net inside the first minute, and then their advantage was doubled around 20 minutes later.

Ryan Porteous' goal with around 10 minutes to go in the half gave the visitors a way back, and they then levelled the scores in the 85th minute through Ismael Kone.

Thankfully for Saints fans, Downes managed to turn in a header from Taylor Harwood-Bellis to sink the travelling fans' hearts, and send the rest of St. Mary's into wild celebrations. It was the 25-year-old's second goal of the season.

Kyle Walker-Peters wants Southampton to keep Flynn Downes

The experienced full-back, who has also been one of the club's better players this season, has expressed what Downes does for the team, and how he impacts games.

The former Tottenham Hotspur player said, to the Daily Echo: "He was there and he's done it again for the team. He felt a bit disappointed with their second goal. So he's probably given it his all there and thankfully he's got the winner for us. He’s shown how much of a top player he is.

"He's still young and whatever happens, I'd love to play with him next season. But that's out of my hands.

"It's a really key position, especially in our team. The amount of demand on the number six on and off the ball is tough. He's been excellent this season, so we'll see what happens."

Downes told the Echo that he was not sure what will be next for him in his future, as he had not spoken to West Ham about that yet.

The deal which brought him to St Mary's at the start of the season did not include an option, or obligation, for Southampton to buy Downes at the end of the campaign.

Southampton should pursue Flynn Downes purchase

West Ham made heavy investments in their midfield last summer. They brought in former Saints captain James Ward-Prowse for around £30 million, as per the BBC, and they also brought in Edson Alvarez for £35.4 million from Ajax, according to Sky Sports.

Their aspirations are to stay in and around the European competitions, and Downes didn't show in his 35 appearances for the club that he was at that level.

A starting position with the Hammers is unlikely, so they would probably be willing to listen to offers in the summer. They signed him for £12 million in the summer of 2022, so they won't want to take a loss on that, because it would negatively affect their profit and sustainability standing.

But, if Southampton feel that he could be an integral piece of their squad going forward, which Walker-Peters seems to believe is the case, then they should go after him in the summer.