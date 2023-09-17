It is now more than three-and-a-half years since Kyle Walker-Peters first pulled on a Southampton shirt.

The right-back first joined the Saints in the 2020 January transfer window, when he signed on loan from Tottenham, the club he began his professional career with.

That loan move from Tottenham to Southampton was then made permanent in August 2020, with the Saints paying a reported £12million to Spurs for his services.

Across the course of his time at St Mary's, Walker-Peters has become a regular feature in the south coast club's back line.

In total, Walker-Peters has now made 126 appearances in all competitions for Southampton, scoring four goals in that time, while his exploits for the club also saw him earn his first two senior international caps for England last year.

Despite that, Walker-Peters was unable to prevent Southampton suffering relegation from the Premier League to the Championship at the end of last season.

But while there was something of an exodus at St Mary's over the summer transfer window in the wake of that drop down a division, Walker-Peters is one player who has remained with the club, to try and get them back into the top-flight, under new manager Russell Martin.

However, that does not mean there was no speculation around Walker-Peters while the market was open, with Arsenal even touted as potential suitors following the early-season injury suffered by Jurrien Timber.

As a result, it would be no surprise if the 26-year-old is again the subject of some discussions in the lead-up to the return of the transfer window in January.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at some of the big financial questions around Walker-Peters and his current position at Southampton, right here.

What is Kyle Walker-Peters' weekly wage at Southampton?

Interestingly, despite his apparent importance to the side, Walker-Peters is seemingly not among the highest earners at Southampton at this moment in time.

According to estimates from Capology, the right-back is currently earning £20,000 per week at Southampton, which works out to an annual salary of £1.04million.

That is a salary that makes him the 15th highest earner in the Saints' first-team squad, for those there is data available for.

What is Kyle Walker-Peters' contract situation at Southampton?

So far, Walker-Peters is yet to sign a new contract with Southampton since the one he signed when he first joined the club back in the summer of 2020.

As a result, there are now two years remaining on the five-year deal he signed when he first completed that move from Tottenham to Southampton.

Consequently, the right-back's future at St Mary's is secure until the end of the 2024/25 season.

What is Kyle Walker-Peters' transfer value to Southampton?

With the quality that he offers as a proven Premier League option, and his importance to Southampton, it is hard to imagine that Walker-Peters would be a cheap target for clubs in January.

Indeed, given his contract situation means the Saints are not under pressure to sell him at the turn of the year, they are in a position to command a significant fee as well.

As a result, we at Football League World are estimating that Walker-Peters may have a transfer market value in the region of £25million come the January transfer window.