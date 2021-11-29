Kyle Walker makes major Sheffield United return admission

At the age of 31, Kyle Walker is still going strong for Premier League champions Manchester City and he shows no signs of slowing down.

The 65-cap England international has been a regular fixture in the top flight for both City and Tottenham Hotspur since 2011, but it was at his boyhood club Sheffield United where he made his breakthrough into the game.

After joining the Blades at seven years old, Walker progressed through the academy to make his senior debut in January 2009 and he only made his league debut at the back end of the 2008-09 campaign at the age of 18, impressing enough to remain in the team for the Championship play-offs and subsequent final against Burnley.

Quiz: 30 questions about Sheffield United’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 What year was Billy Sharp born? 1986 1987 1988 1989

Sadly for United fans they didn’t get to see that much more of the right-back – he joined Tottenham in the summer of 2009 in a double deal with Kyle Naughton but returned to Bramall Lane on loan for the following campaign, which was cut short in February just over halfway through the season.

But could we see Walker in a red and white shirt before his career is over? He’s certainly dropped another big hint that that will be the case.

“I’ll go until my legs don’t want to go,” Walker told BBC’s Friday Football Social podcast.

“Until they go I’ll keep running. “I made it very clear I want to go back and play for Sheffield United. “I started there, played there from when I was six or seven years old. “If I am dropping down and it is becoming a burden, obviously not. But as long as I am still enjoying it, I’ll keep doing it,” Walker then said about his playing career. The Verdict It would be some sight to see Walker back at Bramall Lane for Blades fans but you can imagine it’s not going to happen for a good few years yet. Walker is still very much an established member of City’s first-team and the England squad and his level doesn’t look likely to drop anytime soon. But the fact he is still talking about making a return to his boyhood club suggests they’re never too far away from his thoughts. Walker will be 34 when his City contract expires in 2024 – would that be a good age to make a United comeback or will he still be playing at the top level for City by then? We can only wait and see…