Kyle McFadzean offers frank Coventry City message after Cardiff City loss

Coventry City were not at the races last night against Cardiff, as the Bluebirds stormed to a 2-0 win.

The Sky Blues have been one of the highlights of the Championship season, as they have surged up towards the top end of the table. Considering that many considered them as lower-league fodder at best, the side have upset the odds and have even spent time in the top six.

That dream of a play-off place is still on but it took a huge hit against Cardiff in midweek. With the chance for the side to get some points on the board via a game in hand, they instead struggled and ended up on the losing side.

Now, after suffering what was a disappointing loss, the club’s defender Kyle McFadzean has revealed to the club’s official website that he and his teammates agreed that they ‘have to make sure it doesn’t happen again.’

The 34-year-old has been a first-team regular for the club this year so far, featuring in 27 league games for the club to date this season. With three goals to his name too, he has been an asset at both ends of the field for Coventry.

On Tuesday night though, he and his side just couldn’t keep out the Bluebirds and it ultimately led to them shipping two goals and falling to another defeat. With their play-off hopes on the line and the club now only sitting in the top half of the division by a point, the defender claimed that his team ‘have to do better.’

Speaking to the club’s official website after the game, he said: “We weren’t good enough tonight; passing was a bit sloppy, we got caught and it wasn’t up to our standards.

“We have to do better, we know that. We said that when we came in, we all know that we have to make sure that it doesn’t happen again.”

The Verdict

Kyle McFadzean has been fairly solid for his side this season but that was not the case in midweek, as his side crumbled against Cardiff.

It was a huge blow considering that they would have fancied their chances against the Bluebirds considering the two different league positions between the two sides. It shows that anyone can beat anyone in this division and credit to Steve Morison’s side, they have been excellent as of late.

The Sky Blues though can simply not afford to keep dropping points and losing games. Considering they have had games in hand, it is the perfect opportunity to pick up some victories and climb the table again.

Instead, they have slumped to within a point of dropping out of the top half of the division. The play-off places are still in sight but McFadzean is right – if they want to have any hopes of a top six spot, they cannot lose so easily again.