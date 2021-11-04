Kyle McFadzean issues Coventry City demand ahead of weekend fixture

Coventry City were on the receiving end of a 2-1 loss to Swansea in midweek and with the Sky Blues having won only one of their last five fixtures, defender Kyle McFadzean has told Coventry Live that he wants his side to get back to winning ways this weekend in their bid for promotion.

The side have surprised many with their impressive form so far, as the club have stormed into the play-off places despite only recently being promoted from League One. They are currently sitting in fourth place and will want to stay there throughout the campaign too.

However, their recent run of form has not been too great, with the side only picking up five points from their last five fixtures. That run includes a loss to Preston, a draw with bottom of the table Derby and Tuesday night’s 2-1 Swansea defeat.

With the side understandably determined to try and stay in the promotion mix this year, defender Kyle McFadzean has now told Coventry Live that he wants his side to get a win against Bristol City at the weekend and that his team are still determined to battle at the top claiming they ‘still want promotion.’

He said after the result: “Both of the goals were disappointing to concede and someone should have cleared it. We deserved something out of the game but at the end of the day, we didn’t get anything so we have to move on now to Saturday. We still want promotion, but it’s going to be difficult so we have got to take every game one at a time and we need a big win on Saturday to go into the international break.

“They have got a really good, experienced manager and have some established Championship players, but we’re at home and hopefully [we] can get a win.”

McFadzean was the lone goalscorer for his side against the Swans and the 34-year-old will hope he can continue to find the back of the net if it means his team get the wins they want.

The Verdict

Kyle McFadzean has been an important player for Coventry so far this season, featuring in 16 games for his side. He has been solid at the back and even chipped in with a goal at the other end in midweek.

Regardless of his own individual performances though, his team need to start getting back to winning ways on a more regular basis if they want to challenge for a top six spot. They can’t continue to keep losing and dropping points while those around them pick them up – otherwise they might find themselves dropping back down the league.