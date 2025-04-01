Hull City’s Kyle Joseph has revealed fellow Tigers' teammate Joe Gelhardt has been unhappy at Leeds United ever since Daniel Farke joined the Whites.

Gelhardt has had a five-year spell at Leeds since joining from Wigan for a reported £1million fee under Marcelo Bielsa, making a first-team breakthrough under the Argentine and also Jesse Marsch.

However, relegation back down to the Championship in 2023 had witnessed an even further reduction in playing time for Gelhardt, despite many believing the second tier was the division to make his name in.

It just didn’t work out though, with the 22-year-old earning just two league starts under Farke since the German linked up at Elland Road, with that being enough to see the forward join fellow Yorkshire outfit Hull City on loan in the winter transfer window.

Since then, Gelhardt has enjoyed a productive spell at the MKM Stadium, becoming a valued member of the first-team squad under Ruben Selles and being a key player to their Championship survival bid.

Joe Gelhardt - Hull City League Stats 2024-25 (As per Transfermarkt) Appearances 13 Starts 12 Goals 3 Assists 0

Now, fellow Hull player Kyle Joseph has lifted the lid on Gelhardt’s emotions towards Leeds after a tough period in his early career.

Kyle Joseph admits Joe Gelhardt was unhappy at Leeds for the last couple of years

As reported by Hull Live, Hull City man Kyle Joseph admitted Joe Gelhardt hasn’t been happy at Leeds over the two years since Daniel Farke took over, which has ultimately led to his move away from Elland Road.

Joseph said: “He’s obviously had a difficult time at Leeds in terms of the way he hasn’t really played much.

“When he has played, he’s made a really good impact when he played in the Premier League. Now, he’s probably found somewhere he can call home, where he feels appreciated, can come in and be himself.

“Sometimes off-the-pitch stuff means a lot more. I think that’s been the case with ‘Joff’. He’s been happy off the pitch for the first time in a couple of years. He’s doing really well, he’s happy. Been good to see.”

Joseph also revealed he is trying to convince Gelhardt to sign on “every day”, as Tigers fans are desperate to see the frontman make his stay at the MKM Stadium a permanent one.

Joseph added: “We’re in his ear every day, me and Chaz (Charlie Hughes), but no, it’s like he says, he loves it here, he’s enjoying it, and that’s the main thing. There’ll be something that happens in the summer.

“I think there’ll be a conversation to be had, and it’ll be based on different things, but no, it’ll be good to keep that close relationship with ‘Joff’ and, yes, fingers crossed he does come back.”

Joe Gelhardt could make permanent Hull City stay given frosty Daniel Farke relationship

With Kyle Joseph admitting about the unsavoury relationship between Joe Gelhardt and Daniel Farke, it makes it more likely that the young forward will make his stint in amber and black a long-term one.

Despite only netting three times from 15 games, Gelhardt’s relentless work rate, eagerness to get on the ball and ability to both score and create chances regularly has turned him into a popular figure and made him such a valued part of Hull City’s survival push.