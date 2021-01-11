Kyle Joseph and Rangers: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen this month?

Wigan Athletic striker Kyle Joseph has been strongly linked with a move to Scottish Premiership leaders Glasgow Rangers in recent weeks, with the Sun on Sunday detailing that the club are keen to sign the player on a pre-contract deal.

The forward’s current deal expires in just six months time, opening the door to foreign based clubs who may want to discuss an agreement ahead of the player joining said club at the end of the current season.

What do we know so far?

This is a major loophole that the Ibrox outfit can take advantage of as rules dictate that they could agree a contract with the teenager this month before only having to pay a minimal compensation fee to Wigan, whilst English clubs would have to take the case to a tribunal.

Glasgow Live has also gone on record to state that both Blackpool and Tottenham Hotspur hold an interest in signing the Scottish youth international, with the former having made an enquiry to sign the player last week before being quoted a fee of £1 million by the Latics.

Is it likely to happen this month?

It now appears that Steven Gerrard’s side hold the advantage in the race to sign a player that has notched four goals in 11 games for the struggling third division outfit, with the opportunity to put a deal in place for the 19-year-old this month surely being too good to turn down.

Meanwhile it is also worth noting that Wigan are desperate for any sort of financial gain as they seek to solve their problems off the field, a factor which could accelerate a move away from the DW Stadium for Joseph this month.