Kyle Hudlin sets out Huddersfield Town aim after sealing permanent switch

Kyle Hudlin has admitted that he is aiming to force his way into contention for a place in Huddersfield Town’s first-team after securing a move to the John Smith’s Stadium.

As confirmed by Huddersfield’s official website, Hudlin is set to link up with the club’s B team after signing an initial two-year deal.

The Terriers have paid the forward’s former club Solihull Moors a compensation fee after his contract with the National League side expired.

Huddersfield will have the option to extend Hudlin’s stay at the club for an extra year.

Having opted to reject the Moors’ offer of a new deal in order to seal a switch to the Terriers, Hudlin will now be keen to make considerable strides in terms of his development.

The striker helped his former side reach the National League play-off final earlier this year by scoring four goals in the regular campaign.

Despite the fact that he managed to find the back of the net for the Moors in their clash with Grimsby Town in May, Hudlin couldn’t prevent the club from suffering a defeat in this fixture.

Making reference to his move to Huddersfield, Hudlin has revealed that he is looking to put himself in contention for a place in the club’s senior squad in the future.

Speaking to the club’s website, Hudlin said: “I feel like as an athlete you always set targets and being in the B Team has given me that target to push for the first team and seeing that you have to be welcomed in the first team environment, I know as a footballer you have to prove yourself, so that’s definitely set in my mind.

“That is my target, that’s something to achieve, and then we continue from there to progress.”

Can you remember how much Huddersfield paid for these 22 summer signings?

1 of 22 How much did Huddersfield pay for Pipa? £1.2m Free transfer £200k £630k

The Verdict

Having made the move to Huddersfield, it will be interesting to see whether Hudlin will be handed the chance to feature at senior level for the club next season.

Given that the forward has set out a clear aim, he will be hoping that his performances for the B team will capture the attention of head coach Danny Schofield.

When you consider that Huddersfield are currently able to call upon the services of Danny Ward and Jordan Rhodes, Hudlin may have to be patient as he looks to earn an opportunity to impress in the Championship.

Hudlin will be able to offer the Terriers a unique threat in the coming years as he is believed to be the tallest outfield player in the United Kingdom.