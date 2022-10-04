Kyle Edwards starts: The predicted Ipswich Town XI to face Cambridge tonight

After the disappointment of their first defeat of the 2022-23 League One season last week at the hands of Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town made sure they got back to winning ways on Saturday, albeit in tricky circumstances against fellow high-flyers Portsmouth.

The Tractor Boys did not make it easy for themselves, but a late winner from Wes Burns, just one minute after Colby Bishop’s second penalty of the match was converted by the visitors, saw them stick a point behind the Pilgrims at the top of the third tier table.

Kieran McKenna’s side will remain in home comforts tonight as they welcome Cambridge United to Portman Road – a side who will be buoyed by the fact that head coach Mark Bonner turned down a move to Rotherham United to remain with the U’s.

How will Ipswich line-up though come kick-off? Let’s take a look to see what they may do.

Whilst some believe a winning formula should not be changed, Ipswich have another game to think about this coming Saturday against Morecambe, which means some rotation could be in order.

It is further forward where they have more options to play with, and a chance could be given to the likes of Dominic Ball, who is yet to start a league match yet since his summer arrival from Queens Park Rangers, but has made three substitute appearances.

He could feasibly take Lee Evans’ place from the start, but that is a move that can be easily switched at half-time if it’s not working out.

Similarly, Kyle Edwards will be chomping at the bit for a start after five outings from the bench, and it was his driving run and subsequent cross which set up Burns for the winner against Pompey, although it may have been heading into the back of the net anyway from the former West Brom attacker.

He could come in for either Conor Chaplin or Marcus Harness on a rotational basis, with perhaps the preference being for Chaplin, who has not scored in quite a few matches since his run of five goals in four outings.

Finally in attack, Freddie Ladapo is no stranger to being rotated when it comes to McKenna’s selection in recent weeks, but after two goals in as many matches, he should be preferred from the very start ahead of Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules, who hasn’t scored since August 20.