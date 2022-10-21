Kyle Edwards starts: The Ipswich Town XI we expect McKenna to pick to face Derby tonight

Ipswich Town will be hoping to return to winning ways this evening when they welcome Derby County to Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys will be eager to inflict pressure on Plymouth Argyle’s position at the third-tier summit when Paul Warne’s side make the visit to Suffolk.

Currently second in the division, and four points from the Pilgrims in first, it has been a relatively strong start to the campaign from Kieran McKenna’s side.

As for the visitors, Derby could jump up the table to fourth if they win at Portman Road this evening and will be hoping to capitalise on what was a disappointing result for the Tractor Boys at the weekend.

Whilst we wait and see how tonight’s game pans out, with two quality teams in the third-tier being on show, here, we take a look at how the hosts could line up…

One particularly noticeable aspect of this campaign thus far is that McKenna has been rather consistent when it comes to his team selection.

With the starting XI not typically seeing too many changes week upon week, it provides those starters with an opportunity to build up relationships all across the pitch.

Interestingly, whilst presented here as a 3-4-2-1 formation, they can quite easily switch things up, personnel-wise, and operate within a 4-2-3-1 system.

Starting with a player of higher level ability, Christian Walton is almost a guaranteed starter in this Ipswich side.

Despite there being good levels of competition, with Richard Keogh waiting patiently, a back three of Janoi Donacien, Luke Woolfenden and George Edmundson are the likely defensive three.

Wes Burns did not see as much joy as he typically does on the right side against the Imps at the weekend, but given his ability, he has every chance of thriving against the Rams from the very beginning.

Leif Davis was perhaps the pick of the bunch against Lincoln at the weekend and should continue on the left.

Sam Morsy and Lee Evans have formed an excellent working relationship and have every chance of seeing minutes from the start this evening.

Conor Chaplin was unable to reach his usual heights of performance at the weekend, and whilst he is another player 0f higher level quality, Kyle Edwards could be trusted from the start, with Marcus Harness on the left.

There are also good levels of competition within McKenna’s striking options, however, Freddie Ladapo is the prime candidate for that forward role.