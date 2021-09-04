Ipswich Town attacker Kyle Edwards has revealed that Rekeem Harper played a crucial role in convincing him to make the move to Portman Road during the summer transfer window.

Edwards was facing an uncertain future over the summer period following his exit from West Brom at the end of last season.

The 23-year-old was in need of a fresh start somewhere he could be assured of his playing time after struggling to make a major impact at the Hawthorns in recent seasons.

The forward was handed the chance to train with Reading over the summer with the Royals in need of adding to their squad at that moment in time.

However, the Royals were unable to sign him with them being limited over what business they could conduct due to a transfer embargo.

Bournemouth also decided to take a look at Edwards and allowed him to train with them as he searched for a new home, but ultimately the Cherries chose not to offer him a deal.

Ipswich were therefore eventually able to make a successful move for the 23-year-old and convince him to make the step down to League One.

Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times, Edwards insisted that Harper played a key role in helping him come to the decision to join Ipswich. While he also stated it had always been a move that made sense to him throughout the summer.

“From the start of the summer I knew Ipswich were interested in me quite a lot and it’s been an ongoing thing since there,” Edwards said.

“I obviously trained with Reading and they couldn’t sign me because of an embargo and then I went to Bournemouth. They had a lot of players in my position so couldn’t sign me either, so things didn’t really work out.

“But I thought about it a lot and knew Ipswich wanted me for a long time. It made sense for me to come here. I spoke to the manager and he told me I needed to play games, which is what I wanted and what he told me I would be doing. So, in the end, it was a no-brainer really.

“Ipswich were speaking to my agent the whole time to try and get me to come down here, so it’s been something going on for a long time.

“I was asking Rekeem what it’s like and how it was going, how the team was, that sort of thing. So they pushed agent Rekeem on me and it all worked out. I guess he’s a good agent.”

The verdict

There have been a lot of new signings that have taken their time to bed into the team and make a major impact during the first part of the season for Ipswich.

However, Edwards is one of the new arrivals that seems to have hit the ground running more swiftly and has already shown a lot of promising signs.

Edwards was always a player that had a lot of ability at West Brom and you could see that under the right manager and the right circumstances he could go on to enjoy a promising career at either Championship or even Premier League level.

Therefore, Ipswich have done well to attract him to Portman Road and he should prove to have been an astute signing for them come the end of the campaign.

Harper obviously knows all about what makes Edwards tick with the pair having developed together through the youth ranks at West Brom. It is clear that there is good chemistry between the pair off the field and on it and that would have helped the forward make the choice to come to Portman Road.

That will be another reason why Harper also proves to be a very good signing for the Tractor Boys in the long-term as well.