Kyle Edwards lays out Ipswich Town ambition

Kyle Edwards is keen to hit the ground running amongst fierce competition for places at Ipswich Town. The 23-year-old is one of 14 new signings at Portman Road as he looks to kick on in his first permanent move away from West Bromwich Albion.

Edwards was on trial with a number of clubs before impressing Paul Cook in Suffolk and will be hoping for regular first team action in League One, such that had not been forthcoming before his release from the Baggies this summer.

He wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday evening: “It’s time for me to write the next chapter in my career and I’m excited and motivated to be joining Ipswich Town.”

After two years of mid table mediocrity from the Tractor Boys in the third tier, the supporters will be delighted to have seen such ambition from the club’s new hierarchy this summer.

In Paul Cook they have a man who knows what it takes to gain promotion to the Championship, having done it in his last post with Wigan Athletic, but also someone who likes to play exciting attacking football.

Edwards added: “I have already received a warm welcome and I can’t wait to step out and give it my very best.”

The former England U20 international arrives at Portman Road with a point to prove and will be hoping to feature in Town’s trip to Burton Albion this Saturday.

The Verdict

Edwards needs to be hungry if he stands any chance of breaking into initially and then earning a regular spot in the Ipswich first team. He is 23 now and outside of League Two only really has experience of being an impact substitute, he has the security of a three year deal at Portman Road but he has to prove himself at third tier level.

Paul Cook is a notoriously good man manager and should be able to manipulate flair players like Edwards to his advantage, competition for places is always healthy but the coaching staff must work out their strongest eleven in good time if they are to mount a push for automatic promotion.

