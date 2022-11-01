Kyle Dempsey outlines Bolton Wanderers role he is relishing

Bolton Wanderers midfielder Kyle Dempsey says he wants to have a greater leadership role after a mixed start to life at the club.

The 27-year-old arrived at the University of Bolton Stadium in January following a deadline day switch from Gillingham, but had an injury-disrupted end to last season, which limited his game time.

But Dempsey has had better luck with injuries this season and has featured more consistently for the Trotters, making 16 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals, both coming in a 3-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers in August.

Now he is beginning to feature more on the pitch, Dempsey feels this is also helping him settle into his new surroundings off the pitch in Lancashire and he is hoping to have a growing influence at the club.

He also believes that his leadership qualities and career experiences will help him to do this. Dempsey captained Carlisle United as a teenager and was also made Gillingham’s skipper following his move to Priestfield in 2020.

“There was actually one time in my first ever year at Carlisle in professional football where I think it was halfway through the season that Keith Curle just came up to me before a game and said ‘captain?’” Dempsey explained to the Manchester Evening News.

“I don’t know whether it still stands but I think I was the youngest captain to ever captain that side, so that was a massive achievement for myself. I think I was 18 at the time.

“As an actual skipper and looked at as a skipper, it was the first time at Gillingham where I was captain throughout the year and I think it brought out a character in which I didn’t really use to my full potential, because at other clubs I’ve been at you’ve got the captains, you’ve got the senior players and I was always a younger player who played every game.

“It definitely brought out qualities that I knew was there but it brought them out even more and now for me being settled here, it feels like home, everyone of the lads I know now and I have good relationships with them.

“I can be that leader on the pitch and I can deliver what I’ve learned throughout the years and nurture the younger lads coming through, because we’ve got a lot of them and you’ve got to teach them how you were taught when you were younger as well. I feel at home now and I feel that real leader responsibility has come out in the last couple of months here.”

The verdict

It is certainly a positive for Bolton to hear Kyle Dempsey talking like this.

Every successful side needs leaders throughout the team and as Wanderers are hoping to compete right at the top of League One this season, having players with Dempsey’s mentality can only be beneficial to them.

While Ricardo Santos is the captain at the club, having someone like Dempsey who has captaincy experience at his previous club and knows the leadership role will be invaluable to Ian Evatt in his dressing room.

As well as being a leader, Dempsey also has undoubted quality in the third tier and now he is settling into life at Bolton properly, he can become an integral part of the team.