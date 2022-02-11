Kyle Dempsey offers his insight into Deadline Day move to Bolton Wanderers

Kyle Dempsey swapped Priestfield Stadium for The UniBol on transfer Deadline Day and made his debut for Bolton Wanderers in their midweek 2-1 win over Charlton Athletic.

It seemed likely that the 26-year-old would earn a move away from Gillingham for the majority of the January transfer window but in the end it did go down to the wire.

The Trotters enjoyed a very busy month and will be optimistic about making a late push for the play-offs having won five of their last six games and four on the bounce at home.

Dempsey gave his insight into the motivation and practicalities behind the late deal when he spoke to The Bolton News.

He said: “It was back up north and that is where I feel most comfortable.

“I’d never have a bad word against Gillingham because they got me back to being a goal-scorer, a creative midfielder, and I always knew I could do that so now it is about turning that into a Bolton shirt.

“I started seeing the team doing really well as well, and I just wanted to obviously be part of that.

“I was the captain of the club at Gillingham and I needed to deliver on a day-to-day basis to try and get the club out of where we were.

“There were times where I didn’t think it (the move) was going to happen but there was also relief at the end to get it over the line and I’m just buzzing to be here to be honest.”

Naturally, with the predicament they are in, the Gills were desperate to keep Dempsey, but with the player’s clear desire to move to Bolton and the risk of dropping down to League Two next season, it was the best course of action for both parties, with the 26-year-old’s motivation set to take a hit for the final third of the campaign if he was denied a transfer.

The Verdict

Dempsey is an excellent signing for the Trotters to add some gloss at the end of what was a terrific January window that has transformed Bolton’s season.

It was great to see them get business done so early and demonstrate such faith in Ian Evatt and what he is trying to achieve with the club.

The gap to the play-offs still stands at 11 points, but with matches against some of the teams around them approaching they will be confident of reducing that chasm before we reach the business end of the season.

Dempsey is a dedicated professional would be confident of earning a regular first team place at any club in League One.

Along with Aaron Morley and Kieran Sadlier, central midfield is far stronger at The UniBol heading into the final few months of the season.