Kyle Bartley starts: The predicted West Brom XI to face Sunderland tonight

West Bromwich Albion will be looking to extend their current winning run in the Championship to four games this evening by defeating Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Since handing over the reins to Carlos Corberan, the Baggies have managed to illustrate that they are more than capable of delivering the goods at this level.

Currently 22nd in the Championship, West Brom will move above Wigan Athletic, Hull City, Cardiff City, Stoke City and Rotherham United in the league standings if they seal all three points in their showdown with the Black Cats.

Given that Corberan is set to have more players available for this fixture compared to the club’s clash with the Potters in November, it will be interesting to see whether he makes any significant alterations to the starting eleven.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how West Brom could line up against Sunderland…

When you consider that Corberan opted to deploy the 4-2-3-1 formation against Stoke, it would not be at all surprising if the Baggies boss decides to stick with this system tonight.

Goalkeeper Alex Palmer has featured in each of West Brom’s last nine league fixtures and thus is expected to start against the Black Cats.

Whereas Semi Ajayi is set to make the trip to Sunderland after recently returning to training, he may have to settle for a place on the substitutes bench as Dara O’Shea and Kyle Bartley have helped Albion claim three clean-sheets by producing assured displays in the heart of defence.

Bartley has also provided an attacking threat as he scored in the club’s victories over Queens Park Rangers and Stoke.

Having recorded WhoScored match ratings of 8.39 and 9.25 in these two aforementioned fixtures, the 31-year-old will be brimming with confidence heading into this evening’s game.

Conor Townsend and Darnell Furlong are set to feature in the full-back positions while Jayson Molumby will be accompanied in central midfield by Okay Yokuslu.

Grady Diangana may be given the opportunity to showcase his talent on the left-hand side of the pitch by Corberan.

Jed Wallace meanwhile is set to feature on the right for the Baggies.

John Swift will occupy a more advanced central role behind Brandon Thomas-Asante who will be tasked with leading the line at the Stadium of Light.

Having netted a spectacular goal against Stoke before the Championship season paused for the start of the World Cup, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Thomas-Asante causes all kinds of issues for Sunderland’s defenders tonight.

