Kyle Bartley reveals impact Carlos Corberan has had at West Brom following QPR victory

Kyle Bartley has credited Carlos Corberan for having improved his confidence since arriving as West Brom’s latest manager.

The Spaniard was appointed in recent weeks as Steve Bruce’s replacement following the dismissal of the 61-year old in October. The Baggies secured the second win of his tenure, and a second win in a row, when they beat QPR away from home on Saturday.

Bartley’s goal proved the difference between the two sides, as he put the away side in front in the 68th minute.

It was the defender’s first goal in 11 months and capped off an impressive performance following a poor start to the season.

While the fans have publicly showcased their discontent with the 31-year old this season, he has highlighted the impact Corberan has already had on him since joining the club.

“As a fan – I’ve been a football fan all my life – if players aren’t performing then [fans] have got the right to voice their opinion,” said Bartley, via Express & Star.

“I’m very resilient, I’ve been through ups and downs in my career and I still believe in my ability.

“I think you’ve seen in the last two games, with a new manager coming in, he’s given me a little bit more confidence and I think I’ve showed what I’m capable of doing.”

West Brom moved up to 22nd in the Championship table as a result of this victory, sitting just one point away from safety after 20 games in the season.

This was also Albion’s second clean sheet in a row, the first time they have kept back to back shut-outs in 2022-23.

Up next for Corberan’s side is the visit of Stoke City on 12 November.

The Verdict

The way Corberan has improved the defence since his arrival has been impressive and Bartley has been key to that in the past two games.

Back to back clean sheets now feels almost as important as two wins in a row considering how leaky the team had been under Bruce.

Of course, they still needs to pick up wins in order to climb out of the relegation zone, but there are plenty of positives to take from these two victories.

This squad should not be anywhere near a relegation fight, but turning that around now seems an inevitability under Corberan.